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Cell Culture Market and Top Companies Global Growth, Manufacturing Investments and Technology Shifts

November 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

The global cell culture market was valued at USD 22.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 25.55 billion in 2026 and approximately USD 60.38 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.35% from 2026 to 2035. The expansion reflects the growing use of cell-based methods in biologics manufacturing, drug discovery, vaccine production, diagnostics and regenerative medicine.

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Market indicator

Value

Market size, 2024

USD 20.61 billion

Market size, 2025

USD 22.95 billion

Estimated market size, 2026

USD 25.55 billion

Forecast market size, 2035

USD 60.38 billion

CAGR, 20262035

11.35%

Leading region, 2023

North America

Fastest-growing region

Asia Pacific

 

Market Definition

Cell culture is the process of growing and maintaining living cells in a controlled laboratory environment. Cells may come from humans, animals, plants or microorganisms and are maintained using suitable nutrients, temperature, pH, humidity and gas conditions.

The market covers the products and equipment required for this work, including culture media, sera, reagents, vessels, incubators, centrifuges, cryostorage equipment and automated culture systems. These products support research laboratories as well as commercial manufacturing facilities producing vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and other biological medicines.

Market Key Takeaways

Consumables held the leading product position in 2024, supported by repeated purchases of media, sera, reagents and culture plastics.

Biopharmaceutical production was the largest application in the report's 2023 assessment.

Diagnostics is identified as a fast-growing application, supported by infectious disease testing and cell-based analytical methods.

North America accounted for 36% of the global market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth.

Stem cell culture media, 3D culture models, automation and organoid technologies are creating new product opportunities.

Market Trends

Cell culture is moving beyond conventional two-dimensional laboratory methods. Researchers and manufacturers are adopting 3D culture systems, organoids, scaffold-based platforms and organ-on-a-chip technologies to create models that more closely represent human tissue behaviour. These approaches can support drug screening, toxicity testing and disease research.

Automation is another important development. Automated feeding, passaging, imaging and cell monitoring can reduce manual work and improve consistency. AI-assisted analysis may also help researchers identify changes in cell growth and culture conditions earlier. For manufacturers, these tools can support process monitoring and more reproducible production.

A further shift is the growing use of serum-free and chemically defined media. These formulations can help reduce variability associated with biological raw materials and support more controlled manufacturing processes. Demand for specialized media is also increasing as cell types and production applications become more diverse.

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Drivers: Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins and other biologics is increasing the need for reliable cell culture systems. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies also use cell cultures throughout drug discovery, development and process optimization. Growth in cell and gene therapy research adds demand for specialized media, reagents and cell expansion technologies.

Restraints: Contamination and cell misidentification remain important concerns. Bacterial, fungal, viral or chemical contamination can compromise experiments, delay manufacturing and increase operating costs. Maintaining consistent cell lines, validated procedures and quality-controlled raw materials requires skilled staff and investment.

Opportunities: Regenerative medicine, stem cell research, tissue engineering and advanced disease models create opportunities for specialized culture products. Suppliers that can offer validated media, reliable cell lines, scalable systems and integrated monitoring solutions are well positioned to serve both research and manufacturing customers.

Market Segmentations

By Product

Segment

Market position

Growth trend

Business opportunity

Consumables

Leading product segment

Recurring demand from research and production

Media, sera, reagents and sterile plastics offer repeat-purchase opportunities

Instruments

Supporting product segment

Demand for advanced and automated equipment

Incubators, culture systems, centrifuges and cryostorage equipment support laboratory and manufacturing upgrades

Consumables benefit from their regular use across research and production workflows. Media, sera and reagents are essential for maintaining cell growth, while culture vessels and plastics support sterile handling. Stem cell culture media is identified as a notable growth area within consumables. Instruments serve a different purchasing cycle, with demand linked to laboratory expansion, automation and manufacturing capacity.

By Application

Segment

Market position

Growth trend

Business opportunity

Biopharmaceutical production

Dominant application

Supported by biologics and vaccine manufacturing

High-volume demand for scalable culture systems and specialized media

Diagnostics

Fast-growing application

Increasing use in infectious disease and genetic testing

Cell-based testing and analytical solutions

Drug development

Established application

More complex screening and preclinical models

Advanced cell lines, assay platforms and automated analysis

Tissue culture and engineering

Emerging growth area

Increasing research in tissue models

Specialized media, scaffolds and 3D systems

Cell and gene therapy

Emerging strategic application

Expanding therapy development and manufacturing needs

Cell expansion, processing and quality-monitoring solutions

Toxicity testing and other uses

Supporting applications

Demand for improved experimental models

Reproducible cell-based testing platforms

Biopharmaceutical production remains central to market demand because cell culture is used to manufacture monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and therapeutic proteins. Diagnostics is expected to grow quickly as cell-based methods support pathogen identification and other laboratory applications. Meanwhile, tissue engineering and cell and gene therapy offer opportunities for suppliers able to meet more specialized quality and process requirements.

Market Regional and Country-Level Analysis

Region / country

Market position

Key development or trend

Business opportunity

North America

Largest region; 36% share in 2023

Established biotechnology ecosystem and strong R&D infrastructure

Biologics manufacturing, advanced instruments and specialized media

United States

Major regional contributor

Investment in domestic biomanufacturing and cell therapy capacity

Manufacturing supply, automation and process development

Canada

Established research base

Biotechnology research and biomanufacturing investment

Research-grade products and cell therapy supply chains

Asia Pacific

Fastest-growing region

Expanding biologics production and government-backed life-science development

Local manufacturing, media supply and laboratory infrastructure

China

Major growth market

Expansion of biologics manufacturing and domestic biotechnology

Scalable culture products and production technologies

Japan and South Korea

Advanced research markets

Progress in 3D culture and regenerative medicine

Specialized cell models and advanced research systems

India

Growing biotechnology and vaccine base

Expanding pharmaceutical research and biologics production

Cost-effective consumables, media and manufacturing support

Europe

Established market

Strong pharmaceutical research and biologics development

Quality-focused media, process solutions and advanced culture systems

Latin America

Developing market

Growth in biomedical research and vaccine development

Laboratory modernization and research consumables

Middle East and Africa

Emerging market

Investment in healthcare research and advanced treatment capabilities

Laboratory infrastructure and specialist cell culture products

North America benefits from established biotechnology companies, research institutions and biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure. The report identifies a 36% regional share in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest, supported by expanding manufacturing capabilities and research activity in China, Japan, South Korea and India. Europe remains important for pharmaceutical research and biologics development, while Latin America and the Middle East and Africa offer developing opportunities as laboratory capabilities expand.

Company and Competitive Intelligence

The competitive landscape includes global life-science suppliers, specialist cell technology companies and manufacturers of research products and bioprocess equipment.

Company

Market role and competitive focus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cell culture media, reagents, laboratory products and bioprocess solutions

Danaher Corporation

Bioprocessing technologies and life-science platforms through its businesses

Merck KGaA

Cell culture media, raw materials and bioprocessing products

Sartorius AG

Bioprocess equipment, cell culture products and manufacturing solutions

Lonza Group

Cell culture media, cell line development and biologics manufacturing services

Corning Incorporated

Cell culture vessels, surfaces and laboratory consumables

STEMCELL Technologies

Specialized cell culture products and stem cell research solutions

Bio-Techne Corporation

Reagents, growth factors and research products

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

Cell processing and cell expansion technologies

FUJIFILM Corporation

Cell culture products, biomanufacturing and advanced therapy manufacturing

Recent Industry Developments

Investment in manufacturing infrastructure is strengthening the supply side of the market. In May 2026, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics opened a new 175,000-square-foot iPSC development and manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin. The facility is part of a USD 200 million investment and is expected to quadruple the company's manufacturing capacity for iPSC-based research products and services.

Sartorius announced a new competence centre in Freiburg, Germany, in May 2026. The approximately 18,000-square-metre site is focused on developing and producing quality-critical materials, including cytokines and growth factors used in cell and gene therapy. Production was planned to begin toward the end of 2026.

In July 2026, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies announced that its Holly Springs, North Carolina, manufacturing facility had been selected for the FDA PreCheck Pilot Program. The site operates mammalian cell culture bioreactors and is expanding its drug-substance capacity. This development highlights the importance of manufacturing readiness and regulatory engagement for large-scale biologics production.

Johnson & Johnson also announced a more than USD 1 billion investment in a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania in February 2026. Although focused on cell therapy rather than the broader research cell culture market, the investment reflects the increasing need for specialized manufacturing infrastructure and skilled production capacity.

On November 2, 2026, the FDA issued final guidance on potency assurance for cellular and gene therapy products. The guidance emphasizes quality controls across development and manufacturing, including consideration of raw-material variability and testing throughout production. This reinforces the importance of reliable cell processes, analytical methods and quality systems across advanced therapy manufacturing.

Emerging Opportunities for Cell Culture Companies

The next phase of market competition will depend on more than product availability. Buyers increasingly need suppliers that can demonstrate consistency, traceability, scalability and technical support. Opportunities include serum-free media, specialized stem cell formulations, automated monitoring, 3D culture platforms, organoids and manufacturing-grade cell expansion systems.

Suppliers can also differentiate themselves through regional production, validated raw materials, customization and partnerships with biotechnology companies, research institutes and CDMOs. Understanding where competitors are expanding, which technologies they are prioritizing and what customers require can support better commercial decisions.

How Towards Healthcare Supports Cell Culture Market Decisions

Towards Healthcare Research & Consulting provides market intelligence and customized research to help companies assess opportunities, compare competitors and plan commercial strategies.

Solution

What clients receive

How it helps in the cell culture market

Master Dataset

Company, product, facility, capacity, supplier, technology and partnership data

Identifies competitors, suppliers, manufacturing footprints and market opportunities

Towards Healthcare Strategic Positioning Quadrant™

Company benchmarking, portfolio comparison and strategic positioning

Compares suppliers by product range, capabilities, technology and market presence

Interactive Dashboard

Market, company, segment, regional and investment indicators

Tracks changes and supports faster decisions than static reports

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence

Facility locations, production capacity, manufacturing processes and quality-related intelligence

Supports supplier assessment, sourcing and manufacturing planning

Customized Research

Market entry, buyer intelligence, pricing, competitor analysis and opportunity mapping

Helps companies evaluate countries, customer groups and commercial strategies

Continuous Market Intelligence Updates

Monthly updates can track company announcements, product launches, partnerships and investment activity. Quarterly reviews can assess market shifts, competitor positioning, pricing and regional developments. Six-monthly assessments can evaluate capacity changes, technology adoption and supplier movements. Annual updates can refresh market sizing, forecasts, segment performance and long-term strategy.

These updates help manufacturers, suppliers, investors and biotechnology companies respond to changes in demand and competition.

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Related Reports

  1. Cell Culture Media Market
  2. Cell Culture Media & Cell Lines Market
  3. Primary Cell Culture Market
  4. Cell Line Development Market
  5. 3D Cell Culture Market
  6. Stem Cells Market
  7. Cell Therapy Market
  8. U.S. Cell Therapy Market
  9. Regenerative Medicine Market
  10. Upstream Bioprocessing Market

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