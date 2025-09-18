Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size Expected to Hit USD 119.30 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global cell and gene therapy market size is expected to be worth around 119.30 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 25.89 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 18.5% from 2025 to 2034.

The cell and gene therapy market is growing, as these therapies are mainly focused on managing monogenic disorders produced by a mutation in a single gene, like SCID, muscular dystrophy, and haemophilia. CGT is increasing to target more complicated multigenic diseases like tumors, cardiac disease, and diabetes by changing the expression of multiple genes instantaneously.

The most frequent type of cell therapy is blood transfusion, and the transfusion of RBC, WBC, and platelets from a donor. Single therapies that restore healthy cellular function, eventually cultivating life expectancy and lowering the burden of chronic diseases.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Highlights:

🔹By region, North America dominated the cell and gene therapy market with a revenue share of approximately 43% in 2024.

🔹By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

🔹By therapy type, the cell therapy segment dominated the market with the highest revenue shares of approximately 55%.

🔹By therapy type, the gene therapy (in vivo) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the Cell and Gene Therapy market during the forecast period.

🔹By vector type, the viral vectors segment held the highest revenue shares of approximately 68% in the market in 2024.

🔹By vector type, the non-viral vectors (LNPs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

🔹By application, the oncology segment held the highest market share of approximately 47% in 2024.

🔹By application, the rare & genetic disorders segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

🔹By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the Cell and Gene Therapy market with the largest revenue share of approximately 41% in 2024.

🔹By end user, the CROs & CDMOs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

🔹By delivery mode, the ex vivo administration segment held the largest market share with the biggest revenue share of approximately 58% in 2024.

🔹By delivery mode, the in vivo administration segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

🔹By industry vertical, the biotechnology segment held the largest market share with the biggest revenue share of approximately 37% in 2024.

🔹By industry vertical, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Cell and gene therapies utilize cells and genes to treat genetic and rare diseases. This therapy has predominant potential to lay the foundation for the future big paradigm shift in drug development and manufacturing. It provides the ability for untreated syndromes or diseases caused by genetic alterations.

The development of cell and gene therapy is reforming drug discovery, offering new hope for rare diseases and cancer through advanced gene therapy. The potential of cell and gene therapies provides new management strategies for patients afflicted with genetic diseases.

With the rapid increase of cell and gene therapies over the last decade, biotech’s, biopharma, and nonprofits are taking on diseases that are conventionally complex to treat. Targeted cell and gene therapy has transformed precision medicine by enabling physicians to fix genetic defects that cause major illnesses.

Applications of Viral Vectors:

Application Function Sickle Cell Disease Correcting the underlying faulty genes Spinal Muscular Atrophy Providing a lasting solution Hemophilia Providing the gene for the missing clotting factor. Multiple Myeloma Target specific antigens on cancer cells. Neurodegenerative Diseases Delivering proteins that promote neuron survival