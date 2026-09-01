SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Celcuity To Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Celcuity, will present and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • A fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference at 10:15 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. A live webcast will be available using this weblink.
  • A fireside chat at Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Summit at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. A live webcast will be available using this weblink.

Alternatively, the live webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.celcuity.com/events-presentations/ with a replay available shortly after the live events.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's first FDA-approved product is REVTORPYK™ (gedatolisib), a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PAM pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (“ABC”), supported FDA approval of REVTORPYK for use in patients without a PIK3CA mutation detected following progression on or after treatment with at least one line of endocrine therapy in the metastatic setting. Results for the PIK3CA mutant cohort of VIKTORIA-1 have been released. VIKTORIA-2 is an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial incorporating two independent studies, Study 1 and Study 2, in two separate cohorts of patients with ABC who are treatment-naive in the advanced setting. Study 1 is evaluating gedatolisib plus palbociclib plus fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine-resistant HR+/HER2- ABC. Study 2 is evaluating gedatolisib plus palbociclib plus letrozole as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine- sensitive HR+/HER2- ABC. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts: 

Celcuity Inc. 
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com   
(763) 392-0123  
Jodi Sievers, jsievers@celcuity.com
(415) 494-9924


Minnesota Events
Celcuity
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s TrialBlazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
chain which breaks under pressure with the back wall
Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes pipeline making ‘remarkable progress’ toward insulin independence
July 20, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Window cleaner using a squeegee to wash a window
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Anti-tau space begins to clarify as Biogen presents detailed data on antisense drug
July 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Man walking through a glowing upward arrow shaped doorway with light streaming in from the sky outside, hope, success, 3d render
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Tau-targeted Alzheimer’s treatments heat up while amyloid therapies persist
July 10, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney