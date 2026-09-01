Celcuity To Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Celcuity, will present and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

A fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference at 10:15 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. A live webcast will be available using this weblink

A fireside chat at Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Summit at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. A live webcast will be available using this weblink

Alternatively, the live webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.celcuity.com/events-presentations/ with a replay available shortly after the live events.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's first FDA-approved product is REVTORPYK™ (gedatolisib), a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PAM pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (“ABC”), supported FDA approval of REVTORPYK for use in patients without a PIK3CA mutation detected following progression on or after treatment with at least one line of endocrine therapy in the metastatic setting. Results for the PIK3CA mutant cohort of VIKTORIA-1 have been released. VIKTORIA-2 is an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial incorporating two independent studies, Study 1 and Study 2, in two separate cohorts of patients with ABC who are treatment-naive in the advanced setting. Study 1 is evaluating gedatolisib plus palbociclib plus fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine-resistant HR+/HER2- ABC. Study 2 is evaluating gedatolisib plus palbociclib plus letrozole as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine- sensitive HR+/HER2- ABC. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

(763) 392-0123

Jodi Sievers, jsievers@celcuity.com

(415) 494-9924