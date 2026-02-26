SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Celcuity To Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 26, 2026 | 
2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will present and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit; Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Management will host one-on-one investor meetings only.

Alternatively, the live webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.celcuity.com/events-presentations/ with a replay available shortly after the live events.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT, or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant, with or without palbociclib, in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (“ABC”), has completed enrollment, and the company has reported detailed results for the PIK3CA wild-type cohort. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- ABC, is ongoing. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts: 

Celcuity Inc. 
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com  
(763) 392-0123  
Jodi Sievers, jsievers@celcuity.com
(415) 494-9924


Minnesota Events
Celcuity
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner