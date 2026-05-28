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Celcuity To Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 28, 2026 | 
2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Celcuity, will present and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Alternatively, the live webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.celcuity.com/events-presentations/ with a replay available shortly after the live events.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. Our lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a kinase inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway that binds to all class I PI3K isoforms and the mTOR complexes, mTORC1 and mTORC2. By targeting all class I PI3K isoforms and mTORC1/2, gedatolisib induces comprehensive inhibition of the PAM pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT, or mTORC1 alone or together. Our Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) (“HR+/HER2-”) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (“ABC”), has reported detailed results for Study 1, which evaluated patients with PIK3CA wild-type (“WT”) tumors, and announced topline results for Study 2, which evaluated patients with PIK3CA mutant-type (“MT”) tumors. Our Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, is ongoing and incorporates two independent studies, Study 1 and Study 2, evaluating two separate cohorts of patients with ABC who are treatment-naive in the advanced setting. Study 1 is evaluating gedatolisib combined with palbociclib and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine-resistant HR+/HER2- ABC. Study 2 is evaluating gedatolisib combined with palbociclib and letrozole as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine-sensitive HR+/HER2- ABC. A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts: 

Celcuity Inc. 
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com  
(763) 392-0123  
Jodi Sievers, jsievers@celcuity.com
(415) 494-9924


Minnesota Events
Celcuity
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