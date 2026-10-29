Celcuity Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Webcast/Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Management will host a webcast/teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

To participate in the teleconference, domestic callers should dial 1-800-717-1738 and international callers should dial 1-646-307-1865. A live webcast presentation can also be accessed using this weblink: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1778641&tp_key=e66abcfe8a. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Celcuity website following the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's first FDA-approved product is REVTORPYK™ (gedatolisib), a potent pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blocks the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT or mTORC1, alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluated gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant, with or without palbociclib, for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor-positive ("HR+"), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative ("HER2-") locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (“ABC”). Data from this trial is the basis for FDA approval of REVTORPYK for use in adult patients with HR+/HER2- ABC without a PIK3CA mutation detected following progression on or after treatment with at least one line of endocrine therapy in the metastatic setting. Results for the PIK3CA mutant cohort of the VIKTORIA-1 study have been released.

Our Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, is an ongoing trial incorporating two independent studies, Study 1 and Study 2, in two separate cohorts of patients with ABC who are treatment-naive in the advanced setting. Study 1 is evaluating gedatolisib in combination with palbociclib and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine-resistant HR+/HER2- ABC. Study 2 is evaluating gedatolisib in combination with palbociclib and letrozole as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine-sensitive HR+/HER2- ABC. A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing.

More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Further information about Celcuity and its products, including important safety information and full prescribing information can be found at www.celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

(763) 392-0123

Jodi Sievers, jsievers@celcuity.com

(415) 494-9924