Celcuity Inc. Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Webcast/Conference Call

November 5, 2025 | 
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Management will host a webcast/teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

To participate in the teleconference, domestic callers should dial 1-800-717-1738 and international callers should dial 1-646-307-1865. A live webcast presentation can also be accessed using this weblink: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1736070&tp_key=9d6c00e337. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Celcuity website following the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT, or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- ABC has completed enrollment and reported detailed results for the PIK3CA Wild-Type cohort and has completed enrollment of patients for the PIK3CA mutant cohort. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- ABC is currently enrolling patients. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc. 
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com
(763) 392-0123 

ICR Healthcare
Patti Bank, patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com
(415) 513-1284


