Catheter Precision’s LockeT Suture Retention Device to be Featured in Live Cases at Scripps’ Structural Heart Intervention and Imaging 2026 Conference

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a pioneer in medical technology for the cardiac electrophysiology market, today announced that its LockeT suture retention device will be highlighted during live procedural cases at the Structural Heart Intervention and Imaging: A Practical Approach 2026 conference. The event, hosted by Scripps Health, will take place from February 11–13, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine in San Diego.

The Scripps Structural Heart course is a premier educational forum featuring state-of-the-art, live case-based reviews of structural heart disease interventions and cardiovascular imaging. Leading interventional cardiologists from across the country are presenting at the conference and the inclusion of LockeT in live cases underscores the device's growing role in streamlining workflow efficiency and enhancing patient recovery after venous catheter access.

“We are honored to have LockeT showcased at such a prestigious clinical gathering,” said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. “As we enter 2026 with strong momentum and expansion into major medical centers like Scripps in Southern California, these live cases provide a vital platform for physicians to witness firsthand the operational and economic advantages of our suture retention technology.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

