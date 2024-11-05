Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces New Clinical Data Presented at SCRN

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK), a U.S.-based innovative medical device company, today announced that new clinical data from the VIVO EU Registry was presented last week at the Society of Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN) meeting in Lisbon, Portugal.

As previously announced, there were three presentations about VIVO during the SCRN meeting which took place October 28-29. The presentation by Professor Leonor Parreira shared the final data from Hospital da Luz. This center enrolled 27 subjects of which 18 proceeded with an ablation procedure with the following results:

100% accurate identification of the site of origin to the exact or neighboring cardiac segment

17 (≈95%) patients had successful ablation procedures

83% of patients had no recurrence of the arrhythmia at 12 months post ablation

“100% accuracy continues to impress our current physicians while attracting new physicians, and we look forward to publishing the complete study results which will include data from seven additional studies”, said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. “VIVO has always proven to be accurate in clinical studies, but this is the first study where we have assessed patients at 12 months post ablation. This data is the first step in understanding how VIVO can impact not only the success of the ablation procedure but improve the decision making about moving forward with an ablation procedure and potentially the long-term outcomes for future patients.”

About VIVO

Catheter Precision’s VIVO™ (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

