Catheter Precision Announces Introduction of the LockeT Product Line into Italy

First European Purchase Order for LockeT Received

Fort Mill, SC, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced the introduction of LockeT in Italy. Following the first successful procedures and clinical acceptance in France and Germany a successful product evaluation was completed in Italy.

The first procedures in Italy were performed at ASST Valle Olona Hospital, under the expert guidance of Dr. Manuela Bianchi. These initial cases further demonstrate the versatility and clinical value of LockeT across diverse healthcare settings.

After the successful evaluation Catheter Precision received the first commercial purchase order from long-time partner and distributor Precise Srl. This milestone marks the beginning of broader market access and commercial deployment of Catheter Precision’s technologies across the region.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, said, “We are encouraged by the rapid uptake of LockeT acceptance in Europe, the introduction of the product into a third European country so quickly after the CE Mark approval and the first purchase order. The excitement from physicians for LockeT further demonstrates the need for a product that streamlines closure after catheter ablation procedures while remaining cost-effective.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





CONTACT: CONTACTS: Investor Relations 973-691-2000 IR@catheterprecision.com