Catalyst MedTech Launches Propel Partner Program to Accelerate Innovation and Growth in Diagnostic Imaging

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst MedTech, a national leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions, today officially announced the launch – and ongoing expansion – of its Propel Partner Program—a game-changing initiative designed to provide OEMs with customizable support and service packages that deliver the infrastructure needed for operational success in the United States.

Catalyst MedTech unveils Propel Program ahead of SNMMI 2025 to help OEMs scale in the U.S. with service and support.

More than a service contract, Propel is a partnership platform that gives forward-thinking OEMs access to Catalyst MedTech's nationwide support ecosystem. The program offers scalable services including customer service dispatch, field service, system installation, clinical applications training, warehousing and parts logistics, as well as access to Catalyst's proprietary operations and inventory platform.

"This program puts our collaboration value into motion," said Martin Shirley, President and CEO of Catalyst MedTech. "Propel is for innovative technology developers that want instant operational infrastructure — they want a partner who understands their vision and has the infrastructure to help them achieve it. We're not here to do what's always been done — we're here to help the industry move forward, partner by partner."

As the program gains momentum, Catalyst is already partnering with forward-thinking organizations like Epica International, who recently enrolled as the third official Propel Partner.

Epica International, a U.S.-based innovator in CT imaging for both veterinary and human applications, is leveraging Catalyst MedTech for expert field service, operations, and support infrastructure in the U.S. market. This partnership enhances Epica's ability to support its 400+ domestic installations and scale service delivery in line with future growth.

"It has truly been an exceptional experience working with Catalyst's team," said Omar Oliveros, U.S. Director of Service and Support at Epica International. "The quality of service and professionalism demonstrated throughout the process have been outstanding. We're confident this is just the beginning of a strong and mutually beneficial partnership—one that will positively shape the customer experience moving forward."

"We're proud to welcome Epica to the Propel Partner community," added Shirley. "They're doing important work to push the boundaries of CT imaging, and our role is to help ensure their systems are supported with the same standard of excellence their technology delivers."

As the only independent, ISO-certified service provider offering OEM-grade, multi-vendor support for nuclear medicine, molecular imaging, and CT systems, Catalyst MedTech is uniquely positioned to help Propel Partners overcome today's industry challenges—most importantly by delivering the nationwide infrastructure needed to ensure end-customer success and accelerate market penetration of critical diagnostic imaging technologies.

The benefits of aligning with Catalyst MedTech include:

Nationwide field service coverage

Warehousing, storage, and distribution for mission-critical parts

Customer service dispatch and case management

Access to proprietary operations platform with real-time dashboarding

Clinical and technical consulting for system and protocol development

The Propel Partner Program is open to OEMs at all stages of growth—from early-stage innovators to established manufacturers. Additional partner announcements will be shared throughout 2025.

Heading to SNMMI 2025? Stop by Booth #701 in New Orleans to connect with the Catalyst team and see what's possible.

About Catalyst MedTech



Catalyst MedTech is a nationwide provider of nuclear medicine, molecular imaging, and CT solutions. With OEM-trained service teams, clinical applications expertise, and a multi-vendor equipment offering, Catalyst helps healthcare providers across the U.S. "See What's Possible" in diagnostic imaging—today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.catalystmedtech.com

Contact:



Kate Kinsell



kkinsell@catalystmedtech.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalyst-medtech-launches-propel-partner-program-to-accelerate-innovation-and-growth-in-diagnostic-imaging-302483820.html

SOURCE Catalyst MedTech