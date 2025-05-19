CASI Pharmaceuticals Provides Business and Clinical Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASI), ("CASI" or the "Company"), a Cayman incorporated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 to provide business and clinical update.

A registration link and live webcast of the call is available below:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3120/52521

The presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of CASI's website after the conference call.

Further information regarding the Company can be found at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products that augment its focus on hematology oncology therapeutics and therapeutics for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune disease, as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the Greater China market, leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., located in Beijing, China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

CASI Forward-Looking Statements

EVOMELA® is proprietary to Acrotech Biopharma Inc. and its affiliates.FOLOTYN®is proprietary to Acrotech Biopharma Inc and its affiliates. The Company is currently involved in disputes and legal proceedings related to certain pipeline products, including EVOMELA® and CNCT-19.Please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further information.

