Cartography Secures $67 Million Series B Financing to Advance Differentiated Oncology Pipeline of Antibody-Based Therapies into the Clinic

October 3, 2025 
Financing led by Pfizer Ventures will support advancement of lead program CBI-1214 into a Phase 1 trial, targeted for enrollment in early 2026, and expand next wave of programs from the ATLAS and SUMMIT platforms

Michael Baran, MBA, Ph.D., Partner at Pfizer Ventures, joins Cartography’s Board of Directors and Troy E. Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., has been elected as Chairman of the Board

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartography Biosciences, Inc., an oncology company advancing an innovative pipeline of T-cell engaging bispecific and multi-specific antibody therapeutics that target novel and highly specific tumor antigens, today announced the close of a $67 million Series B financing. The funding will help support the advancement of Cartography’s lead program, CBI-1214, into the clinic and the continued acceleration of additional, highly differentiated oncology programs generated from its ATLAS and SUMMIT drug discovery platforms.



The Series B was led by new investor Pfizer Ventures and was joined by additional new investors LG Corp, Amgen Ventures, Finchley H.V., Global BioAccess Fund, and Lotte Holdings CVC, as well as existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Bio + Health, 8VC, Wing Venture Capital, Catalio Capital Management, AME Cloud Ventures, ARTIS Ventures, and Gaingels. As part of the financing, Michael Baran, MBA, Ph.D., Partner at Pfizer Ventures, has joined Cartography’s Board of Directors. Additionally, Troy E. Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., who had previously joined as an Independent Director, has been elected as Chairman of the Board.

“Cartography is uniquely positioned to lead the potential next generation of T-cell engagers with a novel late preclinical program for colorectal cancer,” said Michael Baran. “With a strong discovery platform and a growing pipeline, Cartography is quickly emerging as a leader in antibody therapeutics, and Pfizer Ventures is excited to support their progress in bringing potential new treatments to patients.”

Cartography’s lead program CBI-1214 is a T-cell engager molecule that targets LY6G6D, an emerging and highly specific tumor antigen for treating colorectal cancer (CRC) patients. The target, which has minimal expression on healthy cells, is uniquely expressed within the microsatellite stable (MSS) and microsatellite instability-low (MSI-L) subtypes of CRC, which represent the vast majority of CRC patients and remains a major area of unmet medical need. CBI-1214 has protein engineering features that are specifically designed to optimize anti-tumor activity.

Kevin Parker, Ph.D., CEO of Cartography Biosciences said, “Combining insights from thousands of patient tissue samples, our ATLAS and SUMMIT platforms have identified several novel targets and target pairs that we have engineered new T-cell engagers against. CBI-1214, our first announced program, has the potential to be a first- and best-in-class molecule targeting CRC and positions Cartography as an emerging leader in new targeted therapies. We are grateful for the support of Pfizer Ventures and a world-class roster of strategic and financial investors as we move forward with CBI-1214, which is on track for an investigational new drug application later this year and trial enrollment in early 2026.”

About Cartography Biosciences

Cartography Biosciences is building a differentiated oncology pipeline of antibody-based therapies designed to target tumors more precisely than existing therapeutics. Cartography’s ATLAS and SUMMIT drug discovery platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning hundreds of thousands of cell states across the healthy body and large-scale profiling of individual cells from patient tumors. By leveraging petabytes of proprietary data, along with insights from machine learning and AI, Cartography is identifying and developing therapeutics against highly specific targets and target pairs to build a pipeline of molecules with the greatest patient impact. Cartography’s lead program in preclinical development, CBI-1214, is a T-cell engager being advanced for CRC. To learn more about Cartography and our mission to treat every patient with cancer, visit cartography.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X @cartographybio.


