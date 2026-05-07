Cartography Biosciences Announces Strategic Investment From Samsung Ventures to Advance Oncology Pipeline

– Investment highlights growing interest in Cartography’s oncology pipeline and platform –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartography Biosciences and Samsung Ventures today announced a strategic investment to support the advancement of Cartography’s differentiated oncology pipeline and expand its proprietary drug discovery platform.

The investment was made through the Samsung Life Science Fund, established by Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), Samsung Bioepis, and Samsung C&T, and managed by Samsung Ventures. The fund focuses on innovative biopharmaceutical companies developing next-generation technologies across modalities, including biologics, gene editing, and AI-enabled therapeutics.

Together, Cartography Biosciences and Samsung Ventures aim to accelerate the development of novel cancer therapies by leveraging Cartography’s antigen discovery and drug development capabilities alongside Samsung’s global expertise in life sciences investment and strategic development.

“Samsung Ventures is an ideal partner as we continue to advance our mission of precisely mapping tumor biology to develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapies,” said Kevin Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Cartography Biosciences. “We are excited to partner with a global leader that recognizes the value of new technologies and cutting-edge biologic engineering in the discovery of novel biopharmaceuticals.”

“Cartography Biosciences represents a new generation of biotechnology innovation, combining large-scale data, computational biology, and therapeutic design to unlock novel cancer therapies,” said Dr. Joseph Jeong, Executive Vice President, and Head of Bio R&D Center at Samsung Biologics. “This investment reflects our commitment to supporting innovative technologies with the potential to transform treatment paradigms and deliver meaningful impact to patients worldwide.”

Cartography’s ATLAS and SUMMIT platforms integrate proprietary single-cell datasets with advanced computational biology and target validation capabilities to identify tumor-restricted antigens and antigen combinations. This approach enables the design of antibody therapeutics with improved specificity and therapeutic index.

Cartography is advancing a pipeline of oncology programs aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. Its lead program, CBI-1214, a T-cell engager for colorectal cancer, entered the clinic in early 2026 and is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Cartography Biosciences

Cartography Biosciences is advancing a differentiated oncology pipeline of antibody-based therapies designed to target tumors with unprecedented precision. The company’s ATLAS and SUMMIT discovery platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning hundreds of thousands of cell states across healthy tissues alongside large-scale single-cell profiling of patient tumors. By combining petabyte-scale proprietary data, machine learning, and AI-driven biological insights, Cartography is identifying highly specific tumor targets and logic-gated target combinations to generate therapies engineered for maximal tumor selectivity and meaningful patient impact. The company’s lead program, CBI-1214, is a T-cell engager in development for colorectal cancer. CBI-1214 entered the clinic in early 2026 and is currently enrolling and treating patients in a phase 1 trial.

About Samsung Ventures

Samsung Venture Investment Corporation was established to promote promising small and medium-sized companies engaging in the development of new technologies. The Samsung Ventures collaboration is based on managerial and scientific know-how, actively investing in future-oriented businesses based on new and innovative technologies that are expected to serve as new growth engines. More information is available by visiting the Samsung Ventures website at: https://www.samsungventure.co.kr/en/main.do

Media Contacts

Cartography Biosciences

Ashlea Kosikowski

ashlea@1abmedia.com