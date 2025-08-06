CARTHERICS UNVEILS STATE-OF-THE-ART CLEANROOM FACILITY FOR CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

Melbourne, Australia, 6 August 2025 – Cartherics Pty Ltd (“Cartherics” or “Company”), a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf immune stem cell therapies focusing on high-impact women’s diseases, with lead programs in ovarian cancer and endometriosis, today unveiled its new, state-of-the-art cleanroom facility for clinical-scale manufacturing of cell therapy products.

The facility was officially opened by the Hon Ed Husic MP, Federal Member for Chifley, at a special event attended by key stakeholders and industry partners.

Once validated, the facililty will be used for manufacturing of clinical batches of the Company’s lead cell therapy product, CTH-401, for which the first clinical indication will be relapsed and refractory ovarian cancer.

Cartherics is working towards its mission to transform care in women’s health with innovative off-the-shelf immunotherapies, offering new hope for conditions like ovarian cancer, triple negative breast cancer, endometriosis, and other underserved diseases. It anticipates submitting an IND for CTH-401 to the US FDA in mid-2026.

Cartherics’ CEO, Prof. Alan Trounson AO, commented: “The completion of the cleanrooms means that clinical manufacturing can now begin for Cartherics’ therapeutic products targeting ovarian cancer and endometriosis. These advanced manufacturing facilities will provide a much needed addition to Victoria’s translational capacity in oncology, regenerative medicine and other therapeutic applications.”

Situated in the Ferntree Place Precinct of Notting Hill, Victoria, the new facility is equipped with comprehensive environmental control systems which monitor particle counts, airflows, air pressures, humidity, and temperature. It incorporates advanced manufacturing technologies, including closed processing systems, bioreactors, cleanroom-grade incubators and a bioburden testing facility.

This new facility represents a major investment by Cartherics, demonstrating its commitment to be a major player in Victoria’s thriving biotech sector and strengthening Melbourne’s position as a leader in advanced medical manufacturing and translational research.

About Cartherics

Cartherics Pty Ltd is a privately held biotechnology company based in Melbourne, Australia that is rearming the body’s immune system to fight cancer, endometriosis and potentially Alzheimer’s Disease. It is developing cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and endometriosis, with a portfolio of CAR-T and CAR-NK cell products. The Company’s allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) cell platform is based upon induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from donated cord blood that can be differentiated into NK cells, T cells and other cells of the immune system. The iPSCs are genetically engineered at specific “safe harbour” genomic sites to provide enhanced function for the derived NK and other immune cells. The Company’s lead product, CTH-401, is a CAR-iNK cell product. It carries a CAR directed against TAG-72, a well-validated tumour target, along with the deletion of two genes associated with immunosuppression. The company has a strong pipeline of additional novel CAR-immune cell products tailored to disrupt a variety of cancers including; ovarian, triple negative breast, pancreatic and other solid tumours; and is also targeting severe endometriosis and Alzheimer’s Disease/traumatic brain injury with specific NK cell products.

