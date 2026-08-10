Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - August 7, 2026

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced the granting of inducement awards to four new employees consisting of options to purchase an aggregate of 115,250 shares of the Company’s common stock with effective grant dates of August 3, 2026 and August 6, 2026. The Options have an exercise price equal to the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on their respective grant dates, and will vest over a four-year period with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of their respective grant dates and the remaining 75% vesting in substantially equal monthly installments thereafter such that the options will be fully vested in August 2030. The options have a ten-year term. The options were granted pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2018 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and were approved by the Company’s board of directors. The options were granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employees’ entry into employment with the Company.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, Phase 2 clinical development in myositis, specifically dermatomyositis and antisynthetase syndrome, and in Phase 1/2 clinical development for pediatric autoimmune diseases, including juvenile dermatomyositis. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X.

Contact Information:

Investor Contact:

Megan LeDuc

Associate Director, Investor Relations

megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

david.rosen@argotpartners.com