Carterra and Grenova Robotics Integrate Carterra Vega™ with KX2 Collaborative Robot to Create Automated HT-SPR Work Cell

Plug-and-play automation supports high-throughput screening for biologics and small molecules with extended walkaway capability.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Partnership--Carterra and Grenova Robotics today announced the integration of Carterra Vega™ high-throughput surface plasmon resonance (HT-SPR™) platform with Grenova Robotics’ KX2 collaborative robot to create an automated work cell for drug discovery laboratories. The integrated system enables researchers to screen more than 20,000 compounds per day unattended, delivering up to 12X the throughput of other SPR instruments on the market for small molecule analysis.

Designed for biologics and small-molecule discovery, the plug-and-play work cell automates sample handling and material movement, reducing manual intervention and simplifying deployment for laboratories looking to expand their screening capacity.

For researchers in antibody discovery, drug development, and molecular characterization, the integrated work cell streamlines laboratory operations while reducing hands-on involvement and errors. Its unattended operation makes high-volume screening more efficient and frees scientists to focus on data analysis and discovery.

“We are thrilled to work with Grenova Robotics to automate our new 48-channel Carterra Vega HT-SPR platform. Our goal is to support researchers’ efforts to generate high-quality data at the unprecedented speeds required for AI drug discovery and Lab-in-the-Loop workflows,” said Chris Silva, Vice President of Marketing and Product at Carterra. “By providing a fully integrated automation package directly to our customers, we are enabling labs to maximize their HT-SPR workflows with true walkaway capability.”

The partnership also highlights Grenova Robotics' growing focus on OEM partnerships, providing instrument manufacturers and automation providers with the capabilities needed to extend their own product lines. Through this model, Grenova Robotics works directly with partners to provide integration-ready hardware that aligns with their technology, customer requirements, and commercial strategy.

“By developing the system together from the ground up, we were able to engineer the automation directly around Carterra’s technology and the needs of its customers,” said Ted Hull, Chief Executive Officer at Grenova Robotics. “The result is a highly integrated, deployment-ready platform that reduces implementation complexity, minimizes manual intervention, and allows researchers to spend more time focused on their science rather than building and managing the automation around it.”

About Grenova Robotics

Grenova Robotics provides integration-ready automation technologies designed to simplify deployment and support repeatable performance. Through collaborative robotics, automation storage and handling, and consumable optimization products, Grenova Robotics helps organizations expand automation capabilities, improve robotic accessibility, and increase resource efficiency across laboratory and operational environments. For more information, visit www.grenovarobotics.com

About Carterra

Carterra® is a leading provider of innovative technologies designed to accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutic candidates. Carterra’s high-throughput LSA®, LSAXT, Carterra Ultra®, and Carterra Vega™ platforms for monoclonal antibody and small molecule screening and characterization combine patented microfluidics technology with real-time high-throughput surface plasmon resonance (HT-SPR) and industry-leading analysis software. The company’s platforms give researchers the ability to scale at a speed necessary for AI drug discovery and Lab-in-the-Loop workflows. For more information, visit www.carterra-bio.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Cookmeyer

Marketing Communications Manager

jcookmeyer@grenova.com

(703) 984-9294



Media Contact:

Cheri Salazar

Sr. Marketing Manager

csalazar@carterra-bio.com

(408) 594-9400