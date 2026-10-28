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Carlsmed, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10, 2026

October 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Management will also host a conference call and concurrent webcast starting at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s investor website at investors.carlsmed.com. Participants may also join via telephone by registering here. A replay will be archived on the Company’s website following completion of the call.

About Carlsmed 

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. 

Investor Relations 
IR@Carlsmed.com

Media
Marketing@Carlsmed.com


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