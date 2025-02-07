Caris Life Sciences to Present at the 2025 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

In collaboration with leading cancer centers, research results to be presented from three studies across two tumor types

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, announced today that the company and collaborators within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA) will collectively present three studies at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers (ASCO GU) Symposium, February 13-15, in San Francisco. The findings demonstrate the continued and expanded capabilities of Caris’ comprehensive database to enable novel insights into cancer that could have profound effects on a patient’s diagnosis, prognosis, care plan and response to treatment.

“We are proud to present innovative research for prostate cancer and urothelial carcinoma at the upcoming ASCO GU meeting,” said James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. “Through our comprehensive molecular profiling, powerful database and in-depth collaboration with Caris POA members, we are pushing the boundaries of precision medicine and helping improve outcomes for cancer patients.”

Caris will present three posters at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium:

Evaluating molecular alteration profiles to distinguish intraductal carcinoma of the prostate Poster Session A | Poster Board L3 | Abstract 407 February 13; 11:25 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST

Poster Session A | Poster Board L3 | Abstract 407 Downregulation of E-selectin and contributions to immune restraining in prostate cancer Poster Session A | Poster Board G30 | Abstract 257 February 13; 11:25 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST

Poster Session A | Poster Board G30 | Abstract 257 Real-world analysis of 2IR immune response score in urothelial carcinoma (UC) Poster Session B | Poster Board D36 | Abstract 739 February 14; 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting this research will be available onsite at Caris’ booth (#32). The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website beginning on February 13.

The Caris POA includes 96 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 47 NCI-designated cancer centers, collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Caris and POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences(Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition, and we value our employees as much as we do our patients. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

