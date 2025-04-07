Caris Life Sciences Raises $168 Million in Private Capital from Leading Investors to Continue Platform Expansion

IRVING, Texas, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, announced today that the company has closed a growth capital funding round of $168 million. With this funding, Caris has raised $1.86 billion in capital since 2018.

Braidwell LP, a leading life science-focused investment firm and an existing investor, led the financing with participation from new investors Perceptive Advisors, Woodline and Ghisallo, along with additional new investors. Several existing investors are also participating in the round including Millennium Management and First Light Asset Management.

“This financing includes participation by some of the most knowledgeable healthcare investors with deep domain expertise and appreciation of the Caris platform and opportunity,” said Brian J. Brille , Vice Chairman and EVP of Caris. “We are proud to partner with our high-quality and diverse investor syndicate, which shares our mission to improve patient outcomes.”

“Caris puts the patient at the center of everything we do. This raise will help us bring our market-leading science and technologies to as many patients as possible and further our goal of revolutionizing precision medicine,” said David D. Halbert, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Caris. “We plan to unlock the full potential of precision medicine by comprehensively interrogating cancer at the molecular level and enabling the delivery of transformative applications of molecular science.”

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Caris, and we believe Caris is well-positioned as a precision medicine leader in this dynamic sector,” said Narendra Nayak, Braidwell Partner. “Caris has continued to advance its position among physicians, patients and biopharma partners as a trusted provider, molecular science leader and innovator.”

After receiving FDA approval, Caris recently launched MI Cancer Seek®, the first and only simultaneous Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing-based assay with FDA-approved CDx indications for molecular profiling of solid tumors for adult and pediatric patients. Additionally, the organization commercially launched Caris Assure™ for therapy selection in 2024. This minimally invasive, blood-based assay utilizes a novel circulating Nucleic Acid Sequencing (cNAS) approach with Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing to analyze cell-free DNA and RNA from plasma, as well as genomic DNA and messenger RNA from circulating white blood cells to distinguish somatic tumor, incidental clonal hematopoiesis and incidental germline variants.

About Caris Life Sciences

Life Sciences® (

) is a leading next-generation AI

company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole

and Whole

Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms,

has created the large-scale,

database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

CarisCarisTechBioExomeTranscriptomeCarismultimodal

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

