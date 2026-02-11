SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CareDx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

February 11, 2026 
BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™, a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high‑value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after market close on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s Investor Relations website at investors.caredx.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact
investor@caredx.com

