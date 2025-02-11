CareDx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-800-267-6316 for domestic callers or 1-203-518-9783 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: CareDx. To listen to the webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s Investor Relations website at: investors.caredx.com.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

