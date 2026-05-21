CareDx to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — The Transplant Company™, a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high‑value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference at the Marriot Marquis in New York, NY. Presentation on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 5:30pm ET.

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.

Fireside chat on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 1:20pm ET.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the CareDx investor relations website at investors.caredx.com.

About CareDx

CareDx is a precision medicine company dedicated to improving outcomes for transplant patients and advancing organ health. The Company’s integrated solutions include non‑invasive molecular testing for heart, kidney, and lung transplants; laboratory products; digital health technologies; and patient solutions that support care before and after transplant. CareDx is the leading provider of genomics‑based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.

Investor Relations

Caroline Corner

investor@caredx.com