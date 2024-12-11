CareDx Partners with TC BioPharm to Support ACHIEVE Clinical Trial Using AlloCell for Pharmacokinetic Monitoring of Allogeneic Cell Therapy

CareDx Continues Strategic Expansion into Hematology Oncology with Pharmacokinetic and Monitoring Assays for Cell Therapy Patients

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ – a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that CareDx will partner with TC BioPharm to perform pharmacokinetic analysis using its AlloCell™ solution in the ACHIEVE clinical trial.





AlloCell has been used in ten prior cell therapy clinical trials and with the addition of the ACHIEVE trial is being actively used in four clinical trials.

The ACHIEVE clinical trial is an adaptive, open-label, phase II study designed to evaluate the efficacy and effectiveness of TCB008, an allogeneic gamma-delta T-cell therapy for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).

“This partnership builds upon our growth strategy to expand into hematology oncology with pharmacokinetic and monitoring assays for patients undergoing cell therapy,” said Marica Grskovic, PhD, CareDx Chief Strategy Officer. “We are thrilled to continue to progress the science of allogeneic cell therapy for patients battling acute myeloid leukemia.”

“Our partnership with CareDx is a significant milestone,” said Alison Bracchi, Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations at TC BioPharm. “The collaboration is pivotal to the development and optimization of TCB008 as a therapy for acute myeloid leukemia and other blood cancers.”

CareDx’s AlloCell test, a sensitive solution for pharmacokinetic monitoring of allogeneic immune and stem cell therapies will be used to evaluate the expansion and persistence of TCB008 in patients enrolled in the ACHIEVE trial. It is expected that the expansion and persistence data will provide an understanding of the duration and effect of TCB008 gamma-delta T-Cells in reconstituting the immune system of acute myeloid leukemia patients enrolled in the ACHIEVE trial.

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.

