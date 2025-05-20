Cardio Diagnostics Broadens Access to Precision Cardiovascular Care with New Practice Partnerships Across U.S. Mainland and Puerto Rico

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), a pioneer in AI-powered precision cardiovascular medicine, today announced the continued expansion of its reach with a new cohort of healthcare practices across the United States now offering its innovative clinical blood tests, Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™.

This group of adopters spans a wide range of care models - from concierge and direct primary care to functional and integrative medicine, demonstrating the growing appetite for proactive, personalized cardiovascular care.

These latest adopters are primarily independent practices deeply committed to modernizing the patient experience and championing heart disease prevention and early detection. Clinicians across diverse regions, from Arizona to Puerto Rico, are integrating Cardio Diagnostics’ advanced epigenetic-genetic tests into everyday practice to uncover heart attack risk and the presence of heart disease earlier and more precisely.

Cardio Diagnostics Adds 10 New Practices Across Five States and Puerto Rico

In the Midwest, forward-thinking practices in Indiana and Ohio are leading with personalized, root-cause approaches to medicine. These providers are rejecting one-size-fits-all care in favor of deep patient-provider relationships and holistic strategies. This makes them ideal partners for Cardio Diagnostics’ precision cardiovascular solutions, which identify risk based not only on genetic predisposition but also on lifestyle-influenced epigenetic changes.

Practices in Southern California and Arizona continue to push boundaries in patient-centric healthcare, offering high-touch, concierge services with an emphasis on prevention, long-term wellness, and longevity. By incorporating Cardio Diagnostics’ tests, these practices are expanding the clinical toolkit for managing chronic disease and supporting patients in optimizing their long-term heart health.

Cardio Diagnostics is also proud to welcome its first partner outside the continental U.S. A concierge practice, based in Puerto Rico, is now bringing AI-driven cardiovascular testing to its clientele from across the Caribbean, marking an exciting milestone in Cardio Diagnostics’ reach.

In addition to these independent practices, Cardio Diagnostics has also partnered with a nationally connected network of direct primary care providers, expanding access to its solutions through a broad infrastructure of like-minded, prevention-focused clinics. This collaboration supports the continued growth of the direct primary care movement and aligns with Cardio Diagnostics’ mission to embed precision heart health tools into care models that prioritize time, access, and individualized patient care.

Supporting the Shift Toward Preventive Cardiology

This diverse group of practices reflects the growing alignment between independent healthcare providers and emerging technologies designed to detect cardiovascular disease earlier, more accurately, and more affordably. From primary care innovators to integrative health experts, these practices are united by a shared vision: to move upstream and shift the paradigm from reaction to prevention.

As cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death globally, Cardio Diagnostics is committed to equipping clinicians with actionable, precision-driven tools that can meaningfully change outcomes. With this latest wave of partnerships, the company continues to deliver on that mission.

“The expansion of our solutions into such a broad spectrum of forward-thinking medical practices is a powerful validation of our mission,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Cardio Diagnostics. “Whether you’re a patient in Indiana, California, Puerto Rico, or anywhere in between, access to earlier, more personalized insights about your heart health should be the standard, not the exception.”

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit https://cdio.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended in December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Q for the period ended in March 31, 2025, under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

