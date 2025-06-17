On May 23 the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a preliminary affirmative determination in an important anti-dumping investigation of hard empty capsules. As a result, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies may soon face significant cost increases for hard empty capsules imported from China, Brazil, India or Vietnam.

This anti-dumping investigation is part of the Department of Commerce's ongoing efforts to protect the United States' domestic industries from the harmful effects of foreign companies selling goods in their market at prices below fair market value.

The proposed tariffs are especially high for capsules imported from Brazil and China

If the final determination is also affirmative, the anti-dumping tariffs that are already in place are likely to increase as follows:

Country Current Anti-Dumping Tariff Rate Proposed New Anti-Dumping Tariff Rate Brazil 4.94% 77.29% China 6.82%* 88.82%* India 9.95% 14.19%* Vietnam 2.15% 9.99%

* Although higher rates apply to some specific manufacturers, these are the rates that apply to most manufacturers from that country.

It is important to note that all anti-dumping tariffs are applied in addition to any governmental tariffs that are in place, such as the various tariffs being imposed by the Trump administration.

Now is the time for manufacturers to revisit their supply chains

The Commerce Department's anti-dumping investigation highlights the impact that supply chain risks can have on a company's costs and profitability. To reduce risk - including the risk of supply disruptions - healthcare companies are advised to make the switch now to reliable suppliers that are not subject to these tariffs, such as Capsuline.

Capsuline is a world-leading e-commerce platform for two-piece pharmaceutical-grade capsules. All of Capsuline's capsule products are manufactured in private, state-of-the-art cGMP facilities in the Americas. In addition to not being subject to anti-dumping tariffs at all, Capsuline's products also offer the added logistical advantage of being in close proximity to the U.S. A full range of gelatin and vegetarian capsules are available, including delayed release capsules, TiO 2 -free capsules, flavored capsules, enteric capsules, capsules made with natural colorants, and more.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://capsuline.com.

Contact Information

Johanna Ortiz

Director of E-commerce

info@capsuline.com

866-536-2277

SOURCE: Capsuline

