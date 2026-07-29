CancerVax Named a Top Preclinical Biotech Company of 2026 by Life Sciences Review

Independent industry recognition highlights the Company’s revolutionary immunotherapy platform and growing momentum in precision cancer treatment

Lehi, Utah, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer treatment platform that “tricks” the body’s immune system into fighting cancer, today announced it has been recognized by Life Sciences Review as one of its Top Preclinical Biotech Companies of 2026.

As part of the recognition, Life Sciences Review featured CancerVax in its annual showcase highlighting innovative biotechnology companies advancing the future of medicine. The publication also published a second in-depth editorial examining CancerVax’s scientific approach and the potential impact of its novel immunotherapy platform.

“We are honored that Life Sciences Review has recognized the potential of our revolutionary approach.” said Byron Elton, Chief Executive Officer of CancerVax. “This recognition reflects the tremendous work of our scientific team and advisors who continue to push the boundaries of what may be possible in cancer immunotherapy,”

Unlike many existing immunotherapies that try to teach the immune system new immunities against cancer, CancerVax is developing a novel platform designed to “trick” the immune system into attacking cancer. It does that by disguising cancer as common diseases and leveraging pre-existing antiviral immunities in most people. The Company’s therapy is intended to selectively activate within cancer cells, causing those cells to display viral proteins that the immune system has previously learned to recognize through natural infections, vaccination, or exposure.

Mr. Elton continued, “By making cancer cells look like well-immunized common diseases, such as measles or chickenpox, we believe the body's natural immune system can kill cancer with precision and strength.”

Recent milestones announced by the Company include:

Development of a Polyepitope Smart mRNA capable of activating pre-existing anti-viral immunity found across approximately 99% of the world’s population.

Successful in vitro validation demonstrating selective activation of the Smart mRNA in cancer cells.

Successful preclinical biodistribution studies demonstrating systemic circulation of the Company’s targeted lipid nanoparticle platform.

Continued advancement toward IND-enabling studies for multiple solid tumor indications.

The accompanying Life Sciences Review feature article explores CancerVax’s vision of expanding the reach of immunotherapy through a platform designed to detect cancer, selectively activate within targeted cancer cells, and harness existing immune memory to help eliminate diseased cells.

Mr. Elton concluded, “CancerVax has the potential to fundamentally change how cancer is treated. and we are grateful to see that vision recognized by an independent publication covering innovation across the life sciences industry.”

The Company’s profile and feature article are available here through Life Sciences Review.

To learn more about the CancerVax platform, please watch the Short Explainer Video at https://cancervax.com/explainer

About CancerVax

CancerVax is a pre-clinical biotech company developing a revolutionary Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our novel approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells look like well-immunized common diseases, such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body's natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot — a better way to fight cancer. To learn more, please visit www.CancerVax.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CancerVax, Inc.

Tel: (805) 356-1810

communications@CancerVax.com