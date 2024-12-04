Cancer Stem Cells Market Size to Hit USD 8.45 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global cancer stem cells market size is calculated at 3.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to Hit USD 8.45 billion by 2034 with a remarkable CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Cancer Stem Cells Market Key Takeaways:

· The targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) segment dominated the market with 58.7% share in 2024.

· The stem cell usage against cancer segment is projected to grow at CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

· Breast cancer dominated the market with 24.6% share in 2024.

· Lung cancer is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period.

· North America cancer stem cells market dominated the global market with 36.6% share in 2024.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8962

Cancer has been the most prevalent cause of deaths worldwide, generating the need for effective treatments with no relapse. One of the major concerns for failure in cancer treatments are the CSCs which promote tumor progression. Also, the traditional approaches lacking efficiency of treatment can lead to therapy resistance and tumorigenesis.

The rising R&D in understanding the CSCs and targeting them has led to advancements in new treatments which can further prevent the indefinite multiplication, resistance, relapse and metastasis of CSCs for curing cancer. With novel discoveries in stem cell research providing new opportunities for curing cancer patients is expected to drive market growth.

The unique abilities of stem cells such as regeneration, directional migration, differentiation can be applied for therapeutic carriers, regenerative medicine, immune cell generation and drug targeting making them a key factor in cancer treatment and further promoting the market growth of CSCs.

Cancer Stem Cells Market Trends:

The growing investments, support from government initiatives and rising awareness among people fueled with technological advancements for creating safe and effective treatments with personalized care are promoting the market growth. Moreover, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in cell therapy for analyzing the patient’s genetic data and medical history further predicting the best cells effective for treating their condition is paving new pathways for cancer treatment in the market.

Recent Investments in Cancer Stem Cells Market (2021-2024)

Oncome, a biotech company focusing on cancer stem cells, raised $11.8 million in a funding round to advance its lead drug candidate targeting CSC biomarkers for better tumor targeting and recurrence prevention.

Leading pharma companies, including Merck, AstraZeneca, and Novartis, have pledged over $50 million annually for research into CSC-targeted therapies, emphasizing collaboration with academic institutions to uncover new drug candidates.

Cancer Research UK allocated £15 million in funding to accelerate CSC-targeted research focused on improving cancer diagnosis and developing targeted therapies for solid tumors driven by stem cells.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8962

Segment Insights

By Mode of Action

Based on the mode of action, the cancer stem cells market is segmented into two models of tumor treatment. The first model comprises of targeted CSCs which include monoclonal antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, recombinant proteins, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T cells, nanomaterials among others.

The targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) segment dominated the market with 58.7% share in 2024. and is expected to grow during the forecast period. With the rising advancements in CSCs research and their influencing factors such as transcription factors, intracellular signaling pathways, microenvironment and epithelial mesenchymal transition (EMT) which are accounted as the major targets for developments of agents to control the growth of CSCs. The targeting key pathways gained a major share in the market for this segment.

In the second model, the employment of stem cells for anti-cancer treatment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Stem cells can be used for bone marrow transplants, immunotherapy, drug delivery, regenerative medicine, and cell-targeted therapy in anti-cancer treatment. The stem cell transplants are mostly used to treat blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. With the rising use of stem cells combined with other anti-cancer agents for effective novel therapies and treatment improving patient life outcomes is expected to expand the global market.

· For instance, in a study published by Taylor & Francis journal in Dec 2023 demonstrated a Bmi-1 RNAi-based chemotherapeutic strategy for inhibiting cancer stem cells and showing strong potential for treating laryngeal cancer patients suffering from chemotherapy resistance and tumorigenesis.

The Byproduct segment is further categorized into autologous and allogenic treatment. In cell therapy, autologous refers to the use of a patient’s own cells for therapy, whereas allogenic refers to using cells from a healthy donor.

Autologous treatments gained a significant revenue in the market in 2024. These treatments are driving the market growth of this segment owing to factors such as low risk of immune rejection, increased biocompatibility, regulatory approvals, demand for personalized medicine and rising investments in R&D promoting the overall expansion of autologous therapies in cancer treatment. On the other hand, the rising industrial collaborations and investment for the development of allogenic treatments of cancer are expected to the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Moreover, the availability of donor cells and faster treatments with more widespread access is boosting the growth of this segment.

· For instance, recently in Oct 2024, Poseida Therapeutics announced a collaboration in which it received a payment of $15 million from Roche for the development of a new CAR-T candidate. Applied for the treatment of blood cancers, the new candidate is an allogenic, dual CAR-T which targets known antigens which are expressed in these types of cancers, including multiple myeloma.

By Cancer Form

Breast cancer dominated the market with 25.0% share in 2024. The rising incidents and deaths from breast cancer are developing the need for effective stem cell therapies for this disease. Several factors lead to the development of breast cancer such as age, genetics, lifestyle habits, reproductive history, use of oral contraceptives, exposure to radiation and psychological conditions. Improved diagnostic imaging techniques for detection, advancements in cell targeted therapies and immunotherapy, availability of better treatment options, rising government support, studying of demographic trends and heightened awareness among women are the factors promoting the market growth of this segment.

Moreover, the integration of AI for identifying and targeting CSCs with help of large genomic data and molecular information which helps in identifying biomarkers specific to CSCs, predicting the response to treatment, drug discovery and development, optimizing drug delivery and improving the treatment efficacy by targeting cells leading to tumorigenesis and chemotherapy resistance are further supporting the market growth.

Lung cancer is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period. Lung cancer can be caused due to various factors such as smoking, passive smoking, radon, family history, radiation therapy, age, HIV infection and other diseases. The ongoing research for studying safety, potency and long-term side effects of cell therapy for lung cancer and the introduction of inhibitors and CAR-T cell immunotherapy in clinical trials is driving the market growth.

Moreover, the exploration of use of AI in lung cancer stem cell therapy for analysing images, discovering biomarkers, risk stratification and optimization of treatment can fuel the market growth. For instance, in May 2024, tarlatamab (Brand name: Imdelltra) is limited treatment availability drug under study. It is an immunotherapy drug for patients with aggressive and rare cases of small cell lung cancer which is a bispecific T cell engager which attaches to tumor cells as well as T cells further enabling the immune cells to identify and shrink the tumor.

By Region

North America cancer stem cells market dominated the global market with 36.6% share in 2024. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, presence of key market players, support from various public and private organizations for conducting R&D activities related to stem cell therapy, collaborations among industries and academia are the factors driving the market growth of this region. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cancers such as breast cancer, lung cancers and hematologic cancers are creating the need for development of safe and potent advanced stem cell therapies for cancer treatment and better patient outcomes.

The Asia Pacific cancer stem cells market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. With the rising cancer cases and deaths in the region is accounting for the need for development of effective healthcare infrastructure which is promoting market growth. Factors contributing to the rise of cancer cases in this region include lifestyle changes, demographic shifts, lack of healthcare infrastructure, and cultural expectations.

The rising adoption of stem cell therapies, increasing regulatory approvals, advances in early detection and treatment, investments and collaborations among industries, government initiatives and heightened awareness among the population is driving the growth of the CSCs market in this region. Furthermore, in Oct 2023, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) developed NexCAR19 which was India’s first approved CAR-T cell therapy.

U.S. Cancer Stem Cells Market Trends

The cancer stem cells market in the U.S. dominated the market with 71.7% market share in 2024 due to the country’s well-established infrastructure and increasing number of R&D activities in cancer stem cells market. In

Europe Cancer Stem Cells Market Trends

The Europe cancer stem cells market was identified as a lucrative region in 2024. Presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure with a strong focus on research and development.

The UK cancer stem cells market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the increasing focus on personalized medicine approaches in oncology. With a strong National Health Service (NHS) and a growing number of research institutions, the UK is well-positioned to develop and implement targeted therapies based on individual patient characteristics, including the identification of specific cancer stem cells.

Asia Pacific Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Trends

Asia Pacific cancer stem cells market is expected to grow rapidly in coming yearsowing to the rise in cancer cases in the region. According to the GLOBCON 2020, around 4.5 million people were diagnosed with cancer in China. The presence of several organizations in the region that focus on the R&D of stem cells and funding agencies providing grants to research communities to accelerate their scientific research on cancer stem cells in Asian countries are also expected to propel the regional growth of the cancer stem cell market. For instance, according to an article published by South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. in September 2023, scientists at the Chines Academy of Sciences’ Key Laboratory of RNA Biology have successfully developed nanoparticles to target and eliminate cancer stem cells. The experiment was said to be successful on laboratory rats.

The significant market share of cancer stem cells in China in 2024 can be attributed the country’s large population and the high incidence of cancer cases. The cancer stem cells market in India held a substantial market share due to several factors such as India’s expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing aging population and changing lifestyle factors.

Related Report

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market- The breast cancer liquid biopsy market size was exhibited at USD 1.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 2.89 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market- The global lung cancer liquid biopsy market size was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.19 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market- The global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market size was valued at USD 19.85 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 66.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Cancer Biomarkers Market- The global cancer biomarkers market size was USD 31.90 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 36.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 107.33 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market- The global blood cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 11.85 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 23.09 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Some of the prominent players in the cancer stem cells market include:

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· AbbVie, Inc.

· Merck KGaA

· Bionomics

· Lonza

· The Menarini Group

· Miltenyi Biotec

· PromoCell GmbH

· MacroGenics, Inc.

· OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

· FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

· STEMCELL Technologies.

· Sino Biological, Inc.

· Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Cancer Stem Cells Market Recent Developments

· Recently in October 2024, the 5th International Conference on Stem Cells, Development and Cancer which focused on development, pluripotency and regulatory mechanisms of adult stem cells alongwith emerging concepts and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer.

· In Oct 2024, TreeFrog Therapeutics, a French-based regenerative medicine biotech entered into a research collaboration with University of Pittsburgh which will be focusing on the future of tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS) in immune-oncology by using its proprietary C-Stem 3D cell encapsulation technology with the aim of pioneering 3D immunology.

· In Jan 2024, a study funded by the European Myeloma Network in collaboration with Janssen Research and Development showed that trial participants treated with Daratumumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting CD38, lived considerably longer without cancer progression or death in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma compared to participants receiving standard treatment.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the cancer stem cells market

By Mode of Action

· Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells (CSCs)

o By Anti-CSC Therapeutics

o Pathway Inhibitors

o WNT Signaling Pathway

o Hedgehog Signaling Pathway

o Notch Signaling Pathway

o Others

o Surface Marker-based

o Immuno-evasion & Targeting Tumor Microenvironment

o Nanoparticle-based Therapies

o Others

o By Products

o Cell-Culturing

o Cell-Separation

o Cell Analysis

o Molecular Analysis

o Others

· Stem Cell-based Cancer Therapy

o Autologous SC Transplant

o Allogeneic SC Transplant

By Cancer Forms

· Breast

· Blood

· Lung

· Brain

· Colorectal

· Pancreatic

· Bladder

· Liver

· Others

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8962

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344