Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size to Worth 19.97 Bn By 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global cancer gene therapy market size is worth around USD 4.14 billion in 2025 and is expected hit approximately USD 19.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 19.23% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide market of cancer gene therapy was valued at USD 3.44 billion in 2024. The North America cancer gene therapy market size was estimated at USD 2.13 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 19.24% during the forecast period. The market is gaining traction owing to rising technological advancement, cancer treatment, and increasing demand for cancer treatment.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Key Takeaways

🔸 North America dominated the market by holding more than 62% of market share in 2024.

🔸 The gene-induced immunotherapy segment contributed the highest market share of 41% in 2024.

🔸 The biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share of 46% in 2024.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Potential

Cancer gene therapy is a treatment that is modified as per the patient’s DNA to treat and prevent cancer. This process involves adding a new gene, repairing a mutated gene, and training the immune system to fight against cancer. The gene called oncogenes is stopped, which resists the growth of new cancer or the spread of an existing cancer. With the help of the body’s immune system, genes enter cancer cells that trigger the body to attack the cancer cells as foreign invaders.

Gene therapy either reduces or transforms the toxic proteins in the cells or introduces new proteins to help the patient's immune system recognize and destroy the disease. The cancer gene therapy market is predominant and is observed to be expanding with the emerging gene therapy and rising cancer incidence worldwide. The market is experiencing a considerable rise in research and development investment and the demand to create novel cancer therapies.

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Gene Therapy

The integration of artificial intelligence into the cancer gene therapy market has brought about a profound revolution in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, demonstrating rapid operation and job growth over the past several years. Artificial intelligence is used in cancer gene therapy to improve cancer detection, treatment, and outcomes.

AI aids in identifying patterns in data and predicting how patients might respond to the cancer drug or treatment. AI is changing the future of cancer research. It is expected to rapidly reshape cancer treatment and personalized clinical care through the availability of a high-dimensional dataset combined with advancements in high-performance computing.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Major Trends

Rise the Research and Development

Researchers are moving forward in their efforts to treat and eliminate cancer. In the early stage of cancer, gene therapy is an extremely progressive cancer treatment study in clinical trials. There is a growing focus on developing ways to target cancer cells with genes, viruses, or a patient's immune system. It takes years to complete a gene therapy R7D from initial discovery to clinical trial and FDA approval. Only clinical trials take about 6-7 years, which brings the average cost up to USD 2.6 billion.

Technological Advancement

Cancer gene therapy has advanced through the use of gene editing tools, CAR-T cell modification, and multi-functional nanoparticles. Gene editing has witnessed astonishing growth in innovation in genome-editing technology over the past decade. Researchers are constantly working towards developing newer technologies that will deliver genetic material or gene editing tools using viruses.

Partnership and Collaboration

This is a rising trend facilitating innovation and knowledge sharing. Companies such as Novartis and Cellectis are expanding their patent portfolios with other companies, such as Bluebird Bio, who are facing extreme competition from rivals with broader patient populations. The partnership and collaboration support the selection and testing process of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, bringing novel, effective therapies.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics CAGR 2025 to 2034 19.23% Market Size in 2024 USD 3.44 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.14 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 19.97 Billion Leading Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Therapy, End-User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Key Regions

What is the U.S. Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size?

The U.S. cancer gene therapy market size was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 8.96 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 19.73% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the cancer gene therapy market in 2024. The dominance of this region is credited to the strong research infrastructure for cancer gene therapy, including clinical trials, government support, and research centers.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) is a federal agency that receives substantial funding from Congress to support extramural grants and cooperative agreements. This funding is aimed at facilitating research conducted by universities, medical schools, hospitals, research laboratories, cancer centers, and private firms across the United States. This ultimately highlights the government policies supporting R&D in the region. Other than that, there is a high prevalence of cancer patients who are provided with proper care and treatment.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period. The significant growth of the region is observed due to the rising prevalence of cancer; Asia Pacific has cancer patients more than 60% of the world’s population, especially in the Republic of Korea, with 314 cases per 100,000 population. There has been increasing awareness about advanced treatment options and robust government support for research and development. There is a high number of people in the region who are seeking alternative therapies to traditional cancer treatment.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis:

Therapy Analysis

The gene induced immunotherapy segment dominated the global cancer gene therapy market in 2024. This segment is gaining popularity as it requires precise delivery of genetic material to tumor cells to manipulate their behavior and stimulate a strong immune response while simultaneously navigating the complex tumor microenvironment, potential off-target effects, and the need to overcome immune evasion mechanisms employed by cancer cells immunotherapy offers a possible of long-term control over cancer which trains the immune system to remember cancer cells.

The oncolytic virotherapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The growth of this segment is experienced due to the precise engineering offered by oncolytic virotherapy, picking the virus to selectively target and replicate within cancer cells and minimizing harm to normal tissues. There are a few challenges with oncolytic virotherapy about the administration techniques as it is distributed within the body, and there is a concern of toxicity, which may cause unintended health issues.

End-User Analysis

The biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the cancer gene therapy market in 2024. The dominance of this segment is observed due to the heavy investment in research and development done towards conducting clinical trials and exploring novel gene edition technologies. Along with that, biopharmaceutical companies are partnering with academic institutes and working to bring cancer gene therapies into the market. Pfizer is one of the leading patent filers for gene therapy for cancer. Cytlimic is another top company, followed by Tallac Therapeutics and Emulate Therapeutics.

The research institute segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is promising growth toward research institute segments contributing to cancer gene therapies through advancements in understanding cancer genetics, developing new gene editing techniques, testing the potential of the therapeutic gene, optimizing delivery methods, conducting clinical trials, and collaborating with other institutions.

Top Cancer Gene Therapy Market Top Companies

• Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

• Altor Bioscience Inc.

• Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc.

• BioCancell Inc.

• Bluebird Bio Inc.

• CelgeneInc

• Elevate BioInc

• Genelux Corporation

• GenVec

• GSK plc.

• Introgen TherapeuticsInc

• MerckKGaA

• OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In April 2024, the President of India launched India’s first home-grown gene therapy for cancer, developed by IIT Bombay, Tata Memorial Centre, and ImmunoACT. This is the world’s most affordable CAR-T therapy, NexCAR19, which puts India firmly on the global map of advanced cell and gene therapy.

• In September 2024, Vironexis Biotherapeutics launched an FDA-approved IND application for the first-ever clinical trial of AAV-delivered cancer immunotherapy. This is a single-dose gene therapy that aims to deliver cancer treatments that are safe, effective, and long-lasting.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy

• Gene Induced Immunotherapy

• Oncolytic Virotherapy

• Gene Transfer

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Diagnostic centers

• Research Institutes

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

