Cancer Biomarkers Market to hit US$ 59.01 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cancer biomarkers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 25.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 59.01 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the cancer biomarkers market is majorly driven by the rising incidences of cancer cases globally. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with 10 million deaths in 2020. Increasing application of biomarkers in drug discovery, development and companion diagnostics is also fueling the market growth. Biomarkers helps in better understanding of cancer and speeds up the development of personalized medicine. Market Trends Increasing application of genomics in cancer research and Big Data analytics are the major trends witnessed in the global cancer biomarkers market. Next-generation sequencing technology has enabled high-throughput analysis of whole genomes. It helps in identifying specific biomarkers related to cancer. Big data analytics is widely used for integrating and analyzing large volumes of cancer data for biomarker discovery. Biotechnology companies are focusing on developing biosignatures by integrating multiomics datasets using artificial intelligence. Non-invasive liquid biopsy technique for detection of cell-free DNA based biomarkers in blood is gaining traction in the market. It provides real-time monitoring of disease and therapeutic response with minimal invasiveness. Cancer Biomarkers Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $25.60 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $59.01 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Biomarker Type, By Cancer Type, By Profiling Technology, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • High prevalence and incidence of cancer • Rapid technological advances Restraints & Challenges • High treatment cost • Regulatory issues Market Opportunities The cancer biomarkers market is segmented based on biomarker type into CA 125, HER2, EGFR, CD20, BRAF, calcitonin, and others. CA 125 segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. This is owing to its wide usage in ovarian cancer screening and monitoring disease progression or treatment response. It is elevated in 80% of late-stage ovarian cancers and helps in early detection and management of the disease. Breast cancer segment is anticipated to dominate due to large prevalence of the disease worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women with over 2 million new cases reported in 2020. Availability of various FDA approved breast cancer biomarkers helps monitor the disease occurrence and progression. Key Market Takeaways The global cancer biomarkers market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to growing application of biomarkers in drug development and companion diagnostics. On the basis of biomarker type, CA 125 segment is expected to hold a dominant position in 2024. It is frequently used to monitor ovarian cancer, one of the deadliest gynecological cancers affecting women. By cancer type, breast cancer segment will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. This is owing to large prevalence of the disease globally and availability of routine screening programs in developed nations. On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing R&D investments by key players. Competitor Insights - bioMerieux Inc. - INOVIQ - Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - Abbott - Becton Dickinson and Company - Merck KgaA - QIAGEN N.V. - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - CENTOGENE N.V. - PerkinElmer Inc. - Siemens Healthineers - F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd. - Agilent Technologies, Inc. - Invitae Corporation - Myriad Genetics - Guardant Health\ - Illumina - FOUNDATION MEDICINE, Inc. Recent Developments In March 2024, Synexa Life Science announced the addition of the Olink Target imunoassays and the Olink Signature Q100 instrument into its biomarker discovery services. In January 2024, Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc. announced the closure of US$ 75 million in growth capital investment. Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc. is a biotech company specializing in early cancer detection.

Detailed Segmentation- By Biomarker Type: CA 125



HER2



EGFR



CD20



BRAF



Calcitonin



Others By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer



Lung Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Kidney Cancer



Liver Cancer



Head & neck Cancer



Non-small Cell Lung Cancer



Other Cancers By Profiling Technology: OMICS Technology



Imaging Technology



Immunoassays



Cytogenetics



Others By End User: Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Academic Research Institutes



Others By Regional: North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





