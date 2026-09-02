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Press Releases

CAMP4 to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression with the goal of restoring healthy protein levels to treat a broad range of genetic diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: 1x1 meetings
Date and Time:September 8, 2026
Location:Boston
  
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Format:Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Date and Time:September 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET
Location:New York
Webcast Link:Click Here
  

Live webcasts can be accessed on the investor relations page of CAMP4’s website at https://investors.camp4tx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the CAMP4 website for 30 days following the presentation.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics
CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4's proprietary RAP Platform® enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. For more information, visit camp4tx.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Sara Michelmore
Milestone Advisors
sara@milestone-advisorsllc.com

Media:
Sofia Bermudez
LifeSci Communications
sbermudez@lifescicomms.com


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