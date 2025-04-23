Calyxo Celebrates One Year Anniversary of the Launch of 2nd Generation CVAC System at American Urological Association 2025 Meeting

Multiple Accepted Abstracts on the CVAC System at AUA2025 will provide real-world evidence demonstrating CVAC System safety and efficacy across a wide range of stone sizes

Additional conference activities will include a BioSkills lab for residents, Tech Talks, and in-booth product demonstrations

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calyxo, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative solutions for patients with kidney stones, today announced that as part of its ongoing efforts to broaden access to the CVAC System, the Company will leverage the upcoming AUA2025 annual meeting to showcase new clinical data and share learnings with the urology community. The Company’s presence at AUA2025 includes at least eight abstracts and a variety of additional educational opportunities that will give physicians and patients more confidence in the CVAC System. Over 10,000 patients have been treated with the steerable ureteroscopic renal evacuation (SURE) procedure using Calyxo’s CVAC System. The second-generation CVAC System was launched at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2024 Annual Meeting and has seen swift adoption among urologists to treat kidney stones. AUA2025 is taking place April 26-29 in Las Vegas.

“Kidney stones are a painful condition that all too often results in multiple procedures leading to more pain, costs, and the risk of complications for patients,” said Jee Shin, Calyxo’s founder. “The rapid adoption of the CVAC System in the past year reflects the urology community’s growing commitment to achieving stone-free outcomes for patients—and our own commitment to generating robust clinical evidence to support that goal. The data being presented at AUA2025 will be the first on the second-generation CVAC System and an important step in expanding the body of evidence around aspiration-based stone clearance. We look forward to engaging with urologic surgeons at AUA who share our passion for advancing kidney stone treatment.”

Calyxo received FDA clearance for its newly redesigned CVAC System in February 2024. Building on over two years of real-world experience with the first-generation device and insights from a Level 1 randomized controlled trial, the CVAC System was reengineered as an all-in-one kidney stone clearance solution. The updated system integrates three unique features—microjet irrigation, simultaneous flow, and a large outflow lumen—that work in tandem with direct visualization to maximize fragment aspiration and stone removal.

In the multicenter ASPIRE trial, the CVAC System demonstrated superior kidney stone clearance and significantly reduced residual stone volume (RSV) compared to traditional ureteroscopy (URS), regardless of baseline stone size1. One year post-procedure, patients treated with the CVAC System experienced fewer healthcare consumption events—including emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and retreatments—compared to those treated with URS2. The study also confirmed the safety and effectiveness of the system in achieving more complete stone removal.

“When patients come in for treatment, their top concern is clear — they want to be stone-free and preferably in a single procedure,” said Roger Sur, MD, Director of the Comprehensive Kidney Stone Center at UC San Diego Health. “With thousands of patients treated and a growing body of clinical evidence, the CVAC System gives me greater confidence in achieving a significantly higher stone clearance rate compared to standard ureteroscopy. It’s exciting to see an innovation that is offering urologists greater confidence in the safety and efficacy of a procedure that can deliver meaningful benefits to patients.”

AUA 2025 Scientific Presentations

Saturday, April 26

7:40 AM Real-World Experience with CVAC 2.0 for Steerable Ureteroscopic Renal Evacuation in a Large, Multi-Site Academic Institution (#PD01-06), Marco Polo 805 8:04 AM Impact of Steerable Ureteroscopic Renal Evacuation (SURE) Using CVAC® on Intrarenal Pressure (#PD01-09), Marco Polo 805 3:30 PM CVAC System Maintains Consistently Low Intrarenal Pressure Independent of Ureteropelvic Junction Compliance Via Continuous Fluid Outflow (#IP08-05), Marco Polo 701 A Retrospective Analysis of the 2nd Generation CVAC Ureteroscope’s Stone Clearance: Our Initial Experience (#IP08-19), Marco Polo 701 Assessment of Clinical Outcomes Using Novel Quantitative Stone Analysis Software (QSAS) in Large Stone Burden Patients Following Steerable Ureteroscopic Renal Evacuation (SURE) with the CVAC® System (#IP08-33), Marco Polo 701

Sunday, April 27

9:30 AM Early Experience of Steerable Ureteroscopic Evacuation (S.U.R.E) with CVAC System Next Gen 2.0 — with Quantitative Computer Tomography (#IP11-10) Marco Polo 701

Monday, April 28

1:00 PM Prospective Comparison of Flexible and Navigable Ureteric Access Sheath (FANS) and CVAC 2.0 In-Scope Aspiration System for High-Volume Stone Disease (#MP29-04), Cassanova 505 3:30 PM Comparing Performance of Automated and Semi-Automated Methods for Measuring Kidney Stone Volumes: Can Pre-op Volumes Predict Stone-Free Outcomes After Ureteroscopy? (#IP22-21), Cassanova 501

Additional Peer-to-Peer Educational Opportunities

Saturday, April 26

11:30 AM Device Tech Talk: Suction is Not Enough: Effective and Efficient Aspiration with the CVAC System, Booth #1146

Sunday, April 27

1:00 PM Device Tech Talk: The Science of Aspiration: Why Simultaneous Flow with the CVAC System Matters, Booth #1146 2:30 PM Plenary Session: Semi-Live Procedures: Precision Aspiration in Ureteroscopy: The CVAC System Approach to Stone Clearance Endourology, Venetian Ballroom 4:00 PM CVAC System Resident BioSkills Lab. Registration required

CVAC System In-Booth Demo

Available Saturday-Monday 10:30 AM-4:00 PM, Booth #515. By appointment only.

About Kidney Stones

Approximately 10% of people in the U.S. will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives, according to the American Urological Association3. Kidney stone disease is a painful condition that brings with it significant healthcare costs (Current Urology Reports estimates $4.1 billion in annual direct treatment costs by 2030)4.

About the CVAC System

The CVAC System was FDA-cleared and enables a minimally invasive approach for kidney stone clearance. It is an all-in-one solution that is designed to efficiently and effectively remove kidney stones. It uses irrigation and vacuum aspiration to continuously clear stone fragments during and after laser lithotripsy, enabling physicians to achieve a stone-free outcome.

About Calyxo, Inc.

Calyxo, Inc. is an innovation-driven medical device company focused on improving care for patients with kidney stones by delivering paradigm-shifting solutions that enable urologists to safely, effectively and efficiently achieve unrivaled clinical outcomes. Learn more at calyxoinc.com.

“CVAC” and “Calyxo” are registered trademarks of Calyxo, Inc.

1. Matlaga, BR., J. Endourology, 2024 2. Stern et. al., MP04-11, 1-Year Results of the Aspire Study, WCET 2024 3. AUA Guidelines: Medical Management of Kidney Stones 2019 4. Roberson, Curr Urol Rep 2020; 21:18

Media Contact

Alyssa Paldo

Alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

M: +1 847 791 8085