British Columbia reimburses FRUZAQLATM (fruquintinib capsules) for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") is pleased to announce that FRUZAQLATM (fruquintinib capsules) will now be reimbursed by BC Cancer as a treatment option for adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who have been previously treated with, or are not considered candidates, for available standard therapies.[1] This treatment is available to patients under certain criteria.

"Colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada. For patients with advanced disease, timely access to new and innovative therapies is important," said Barry D. Stein, President and CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada. "As both an advocate and someone who has lived experience with stage IV colon cancer, I am encouraged to see this new treatment become available. It offers renewed hope for potentially improved outcomes and quality of life for those facing the most challenging stages of this disease."

mCRC refers to cancer of the colon that has spread to other parts of the body (called distant metastasis), such as to the liver or lungs.[2] It's estimated that over 3,600 people in British Columbia are diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC) every year, with rising rates in young people under age 50.[3] Approximately 70 per cent of patients with CRC will experience metastatic disease, whether at diagnosis or after treatment with metastases being the main cause of CRC-related death.[4],[5]

FRUZAQLATM was reimbursed in Quebec by Régie de l'assurance maladie (RAMQ), and under the federal Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Formulary, both under certain criteria patients need to meet. It received market authorization by Health Canada in September 2024 and received a positive reimbursement recommendation by Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) and Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS).

"The impact of mCRC can be profound, affecting survival and quality of life for thousands of people in this province. The reimbursement of FRUZAQLATM is another step forward in Takeda's efforts to advancing care for all Canadians living with metastatic colorectal cancer," said Kiran Dharani, Oncology Country Head, Takeda Canada. "We remain committed to working collaboratively with provincial partners and advocates to ensure that all patients can achieve better health and a brighter future."

About FRUZAQLATM



FRUZAQLATM (fruquintinib capsules) is a selective oral inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factors receptors (VEGFR) -1, -2, and -3 with half maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) values of 33, 35, and 0.5 nM, respectively. VEGFR inhibitors play a pivotal role in blocking tumor angiogenesis.[6] FRUZAQLATM works by helping to stop tumors from making new blood vessels and therefore slowing down the growth of cancer.1

The authorization for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer is based on data from two large Phase 3 trials: the multi-regional FRESCO-2 trial, data from which were published in The Lancet, along with the FRESCO trial conducted in China, data from which were published in JAMA. In both trials, FRUZAQLATM plus best supportive care demonstrated significant improvements in overall survival, with corresponding improvements in progression free survival, versus placebo plus best supportive care.[7],[8]

About Takeda Canada Inc.



Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: https://www.takeda.com/en-ca/ .

