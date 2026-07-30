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Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for 2026

July 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today reported second quarter 2026 financial results.



Visit the company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.bms.com to view the detailed second quarter 2026 earnings press release and investor presentation.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 8:15 a.m. ET today, July 30, 2026, which is accessible here. Company executives will review financial results with the investment community during the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at http://investor.bms.com approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science
At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news


Contacts

For more information, contact:
Media Relations: media@bms.com
Investor Relations: investor.relations@bms.com

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Bristol Myers Squibb Company
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