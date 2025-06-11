Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Late-Breaking Data from Pivotal Phase 3 POETYK PsA-1 Trial Demonstrating Superiority of Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) Compared with Placebo in Adults with Psoriatic Arthritis

Significantly more patients treated with Sotyktu achieved improvements in joint and skin symptoms, measures of disease activity and quality of life at Week 16 in POETYK PsA-1

New data from POETYK PsA-2 trial demonstrated that meaningful clinical responses continued to improve and outcomes were maintained through Week 52

Sotyktu demonstrated safety consistent with the established clinical profile and was well tolerated in both studies, with no new safety signals

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #EULAR--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced positive data from the pivotal Phase 3 POETYK PsA-1 trial (IM011-054) evaluating the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) in adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who were not previously treated with a biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (bDMARD). The trial met its primary endpoint, with a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with Sotyktu achieving ACR20 response (at least a 20 percent improvement in signs and symptoms of disease) compared with placebo at Week 16 (54.2% versus 34.1%, respectively; p<0.0001). The safety profile of Sotyktu through 16 weeks of treatment was consistent with what has been reported throughout the clinical trial programs for Sotyktu, including the Phase 3 POETYK PsA-2 trial and the Phase 3 moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) clinical trials.

The data for POETYK PsA-1 are being presented as a late-breaking abstract (#LB0001) at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress in Barcelona, Spain, taking place June 11-14, 2025.

“Psoriatic arthritis can be a complex, multifaceted and heterogeneous disease, underscoring the significant need to equip healthcare providers with new safe and effective oral treatment options,” said Philip Mease, MD, director of rheumatology research at Providence Swedish Medical Center and clinical professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle. “Improvements in joint and skin symptoms, as well as quality of life, are important treatment goals, and the results demonstrated in this Phase 3 study across these parameters highlight the potential of Sotyktu as a new way of treating this debilitating disease.”

Patients treated with Sotyktu saw improvements across a wide range of clinical measures of disease activity, patient-reported outcomes and extra-articular manifestations of PsA at Week 16. Importantly, several key secondary endpoints were met, including Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response, Health Assessment Questionnaire-Disability Index (HAQ-DI) score, 36-Item Short Form Survey (SF-36) Physical Component Summary (PCS) score and Minimal Disease Activity (MDA) response. Additionally, improvements were observed for ACR50 and ACR70 responses. Nominally significant differences were observed in Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy-Fatigue Scale (FACIT-Fatigue) score, 28-Joint Disease Activity Score-C-Reactive Protein (DAS28-CRP) score and dactylitis resolution pooled analysis.

PsA-1 efficacy endpoints at Week 16 Category Endpoint Sotyktu 6 mg once daily n=336 Placebo n=334 P value Clinical efficacy ACR20 response, % 54.2 34.1 <0.0001* ACR50 response, % 24.7 13.5 0.0002** ACR70 response, % 11.6 5.4 0.0039** PASI 75 response,a % 51.9 7.1 <0.0001* MDA response, % 19.0 10.2 0.0012* DAS28-CRP score, mean CfB -1.33 -0.83 <0.0001** Patient-reported outcomes HAQ-DI score, mean CfB -0.39 -0.22 <0.0001* SF-36 PCS score, mean CfB 6.06 3.71 <0.0001* FACIT-Fatigue score, mean CfB 4.6 2.0 <0.0001** Extra-articular manifestations of PsA (pooled POETYK PsA-1 and POETYK PsA-2 analyses) LEI enthesitis resolution,b % 50.3 45.1 0.1781 SPARCC enthesitis resolution,c % 47.1 36.1 0.0018** Dactylitis resolution,d % 57.6 44.1 0.0100**

*Statistically significant. **Nominally significant. ACR20, American College of Rheumatology 20% improvement in response; ACR50, American College of Rheumatology 50% improvement in response; ACR70, American College of Rheumatology 70% improvement in response; BSA, body surface area; CfB, change from baseline; LEI, Leeds Enthesitis Index; SPARCC, Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium of Canada; sPGA, static Physician Global Assessment. aAssessed in all randomized patients with ≥3% BSA and a sPGA score of ≥2 at baseline (placebo, n=170; Sotyktu, n=162); bAssessed in pooled patients from POETYK PsA-1 and POETYK PsA-2 in patients with an LEI score ≥1 at baseline (placebo, n=317; Sotyktu, n=318); cAssessed in pooled patients from POETYK PsA-1 and POETYK PsA-2 in patients with SPARCC score ≥1 at baseline (placebo, n=407; Sotyktu, n=393); dAssessed in pooled patients from POETYK PsA-1 and POETYK PsA-2 in patients with an tender dactylitis count of ≥1 at baseline (placebo, n=188; Sotyktu, n=210).

In addition, inhibition of radiographic progression was observed with Sotyktu at Week 16 in post hoc analyses. While the prespecified analysis did not show a statistically significant difference between Sotyktu and placebo in mean change from baseline (CfB) in the modified Sharp-van der Heijde (mSvdH) score, results from a post hoc analysis demonstrated a statistically significant difference between the treatment groups. Further, a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with Sotyktu did not have radiographic progression (defined as a CfB to Week 16 in mSvdH score of less than or equal to 0) versus placebo.

No new safety signals were identified in the POETYK PsA-1 trial. The most frequent adverse event (AE) in both the Sotyktu and placebo arms was upper respiratory tract infection (5.1% versus 3.0%, respectively). Serious AEs (1.8% versus 2.4%, respectively) and AEs that led to discontinuation (2.4% versus 1.8%, respectively) were infrequent though Week 16.

“These positive Phase 3 data build on the strong results from our POETYK Phase 3 PsA-2 trial and underscore the potential of Sotyktu as an oral, first-in-class TYK2 inhibitor for people living with psoriatic arthritis,” said Dennis Grasela, PharmD, PhD, vice president and senior global program lead, Immunology and Cardiovascular, Bristol Myers Squibb. “The potential of Sotyktu for this chronic, progressive disease exemplifies our commitment to the pursuit of transformative medicines for rheumatic conditions. We look forward to discussing the POETYK PsA-1 and PsA-2 results with global regulatory authorities.”

Continued improvement of clinical responses and maintenance of outcomes through Week 52 in POETYK PsA-2

Additionally, new data from the pivotal Phase 3 POETYK PsA-2 trial (abstract #OP0095), which evaluated patients with active PsA who were bDMARD naïve or had previously received TNFα inhibitor treatment, is also being presented at the meeting. Results showed superior efficacy of Sotyktu compared with placebo at Week 16. Additionally, through Week 52, clinical responses continued to improve for those who remained on or switched to Sotyktu treatment, and outcomes were maintained for those receiving continuous Sotyktu treatment.

At Week 16, 54.2% of Sotyktu-treated patients achieved ACR20 response versus 39.4% of those receiving placebo (p=0.0002). At Week 52, 62.2% of patients receiving continuous Sotyktu treatment and 67.3% of patients who switched from placebo to Sotyktu after Week 16 achieved ACR20 response. Similar trends were observed for ACR50 and ACR70. Additionally, key secondary endpoints continued to be maintained with Sotyktu treatment compared with placebo at Week 52, including PASI 75 response, MDA response, HAQ-DI score and SF-36 PCS score. Sotyktu was well tolerated through Week 52, demonstrating a safety profile consistent with previous results of Sotyktu in PsA and PsO.

Bristol Myers Squibb will work with key investigators to present additional data from the Phase 3 POETYK PsA program at upcoming medical congresses.

Sotyktu is approved in numerous countries around the world for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque PsO.

Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients, investigators and clinical trial sites who participated in POETYK PsA-1 and POETYK PsA-2.

About the Sotyktu Phase 3 Psoriatic Arthritis Trial Program

The Phase 3 Sotyktu psoriatic arthritis (PsA) program includes two Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials evaluating the efficacy and safety in adults 18 years of age and older with active PsA: POETYK PsA-1 (IM011-054; NCT04908202) and POETYK PsA-2 (IM011-055; NCT04908189).

POETYK PsA-1 enrolled approximately 670 patients with active PsA who were not previously treated with a biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (bDMARD naïve). POETYK PsA-2 enrolled approximately 730 patients with active PsA who were bDMARD naïve or had previously received TNFα inhibitor treatment. Both trials include a 52-week treatment period comprised of a placebo-controlled treatment period through Week 16, followed by a reallocation and continued active treatment period from Week 16 to Week 52. POETYK PsA-2 also included an apremilast safety reference arm.

The primary endpoint of both trials was the proportion of participants achieving an ACR20 response at Week 16. Important secondary endpoints were also assessed at Week 16 across measures of PsA disease activity. POETYK PsA-1 also evaluated inhibition of progression of structural joint damage at Week 16 as a key secondary endpoint.

Patients in both trials completing 52 weeks of treatment are potentially eligible to enroll in open-label extensions.

About Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, immune-mediated, heterogenous disease with multiple musculoskeletal and skin manifestations, including inflammatory arthritis, enthesitis (inflammation where tendon or ligament attaches to the bone), dactylitis (swelling of finger and toe joints) and psoriatic skin and nail lesions. Up to 30 percent of patients with psoriasis will develop PsA. In addition to the loss of physical function, pain and fatigue caused by PsA, the disease can significantly impact the mental and emotional well-being of patients. Patients with PsA are also at increased risk of serious comorbidities, including cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, depression and anxiety.

About Sotyktu (deucravacitinib)

Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) is an oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action, representing a new class of small molecules. It is the first selective TYK2 inhibitor in clinical studies across multiple immune-mediated diseases. Bristol Myers Squibb scientists designed Sotyktu to selectively target TYK2, thereby inhibiting signaling of interleukin (IL)-23, IL-12 and Type 1 interferons (IFN), key cytokines involved in the pathogenesis of multiple immune-mediated diseases. Sotyktu achieves a high degree of selectivity by binding to the regulatory domain of TYK2, resulting in allosteric inhibition of TYK2 and its downstream functions. Sotyktu selectively inhibits TYK2 at physiologically relevant concentrations. At therapeutic doses, Sotyktu does not inhibit JAK1, JAK2 or JAK3.

Sotyktu is approved in numerous countries around the world for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Pursuing Bold Science in Immunology to Transform Patients’ Lives

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision — transforming patients’ lives through science. For people living with immune-mediated diseases, the debilitating reality of enduring chronic symptoms and disease progression can make simple tasks and daily life a challenge. Driven by our deep understanding of the immune system that spans over 20 years of experience, we continue to pursue bold science as we work to deliver life-changing medicines that elevate new standards of care across rheumatology, dermatology and pulmonology. Our sequential immunotherapy research framework aims to address the root cause of disease by controlling inflammation, resetting the immune system and promoting immune homeostasis with the goal of achieving transformational efficacy. By continuously pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge, we strive to bring forward tailored approaches, treatments and combinations that may lead to durable remissions, improved quality of life and functional cures. Our collaborations with patients, caregivers, healthcare providers and researchers inform our patient-centric approach as we aim to break efficacy ceilings and deliver what matters most — the promise of living a better life.

SOTYKTU U.S. INDICATION

SOTYKTU® (deucravacitinib) is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Limitations of Use:

SOTYKTU is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

SOTYKTU is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity reaction to deucravacitinib or to any of the excipients in SOTYKTU.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity: Hypersensitivity reactions such as angioedema have been reported. If a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue SOTYKTU.

Infections: SOTYKTU may increase the risk of infections. Serious infections have been reported in patients with psoriasis who received SOTYKTU. The most common serious infections reported with SOTYKTU included pneumonia and COVID-19. Avoid use of SOTYKTU in patients with an active or serious infection. Consider the risks and benefits of treatment prior to initiating SOTYKTU in patients:

with chronic or recurrent infection

who have been exposed to tuberculosis

with a history of a serious or an opportunistic infection

with underlying conditions that may predispose them to infection.

Closely monitor patients for the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment. A patient who develops a new infection during treatment should undergo prompt and complete diagnostic testing, have appropriate antimicrobial therapy initiated and be closely monitored. Interrupt SOTYKTU if a patient develops a serious infection. Do not resume SOTYKTU until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Viral Reactivation

Herpes virus reactivation (e.g., herpes zoster, herpes simplex) was reported in clinical trials with SOTYKTU. Through Week 16, herpes simplex infections were reported in 17 patients (6.8 per 100 patient-years) treated with SOTYKTU, and 1 patient (0.8 per 100 patient-years) treated with placebo. Multidermatomal herpes zoster was reported in an immunocompetent patient. During PSO-1, PSO-2, and the open-label extension trial, the majority of patients who reported events of herpes zoster while receiving SOTYKTU were under 50 years of age. The impact of SOTYKTU on chronic viral hepatitis reactivation is unknown. Consider viral hepatitis screening and monitoring for reactivation in accordance with clinical guidelines before starting and during therapy with SOTYKTU. If signs of reactivation occur, consult a hepatitis specialist. SOTYKTU is not recommended for use in patients with active hepatitis B or hepatitis C.

Tuberculosis (TB): In clinical trials, of 4 patients with latent TB who were treated with SOTYKTU and received appropriate TB prophylaxis, no patients developed active TB (during the mean follow-up of 34 weeks). One patient, who did not have latent TB, developed active TB after receiving 54 weeks of SOTYKTU. Evaluate patients for latent and active TB infection prior to initiating treatment with SOTYKTU. Do not administer SOTYKTU to patients with active TB. Initiate treatment of latent TB prior to administering SOTYKTU. Consider anti-TB therapy prior to initiation of SOTYKTU in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of active TB during treatment.

Malignancy including Lymphomas: Malignancies, including lymphomas, were observed in clinical trials with SOTYKTU. Consider the benefits and risks for the individual patient prior to initiating or continuing therapy with SOTYKTU, particularly in patients with a known malignancy (other than a successfully treated non-melanoma skin cancer) and patients who develop a malignancy when on treatment with SOTYKTU.

Rhabdomyolysis and Elevated CPK: Treatment with SOTYKTU was associated with an increased incidence of asymptomatic creatine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation and rhabdomyolysis compared to placebo.

Discontinue SOTYKTU if markedly elevated CPK levels occur or myopathy is diagnosed or suspected. Instruct patients to promptly report unexplained muscle pain, tenderness or weakness, particularly if accompanied by malaise or fever.

Laboratory Abnormalities: Treatment with SOTYKTU was associated with increases in triglyceride levels. Periodically evaluate serum triglycerides according to clinical guidelines during treatment. SOTYKTU treatment was associated with an increase in the incidence of liver enzyme elevation compared to placebo. Evaluate liver enzymes at baseline and thereafter in patients with known or suspected liver disease according to routine management. If treatment-related increases in liver enzymes occur and drug-induced liver injury is suspected, interrupt SOTYKTU until a diagnosis of liver injury is excluded.

Immunizations: Prior to initiating therapy with SOTYKTU, consider completion of all age-appropriate immunizations according to current immunization guidelines including prophylactic herpes zoster vaccination. Avoid use of live vaccines in patients treated with SOTYKTU. The response to live or non-live vaccines has not been evaluated.

Potential Risks Related to JAK Inhibition: It is not known whether tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibition may be associated with the observed or potential adverse reactions of Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibition. In a large, randomized, postmarketing safety trial of a JAK inhibitor in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), patients 50 years of age and older with at least one cardiovascular risk factor, higher rates of all-cause mortality, including sudden cardiovascular death, major adverse cardiovascular events, overall thrombosis, deep venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and malignancies (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) were observed in patients treated with the JAK inhibitor compared to those treated with TNF blockers. SOTYKTU is not approved for use in RA.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (≥1% of patients on SOTYKTU and more frequently than with placebo) include upper respiratory infections, blood creatine phosphokinase increased, herpes simplex, mouth ulcers, folliculitis and acne.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: Available data from case reports on SOTYKTU use during pregnancy are insufficient to evaluate a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. Report pregnancies to the Bristol Myers Squibb Company’s Adverse Event reporting line at 1-800-721-5072.

Lactation: There are no data on the presence of SOTYKTU in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. SOTYKTU is present in rat milk. When a drug is present in animal milk, it is likely that the drug will be present in human milk. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother’s clinical need for SOTYKTU and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant from SOTYKTU or from the underlying maternal condition.

Hepatic Impairment: SOTYKTU is not recommended for use in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

SOTYKTU is available in 6 mg tablets.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide, for SOTYKTU.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) may not receive regulatory approval for the additional indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether Sotyktu for such additional indication will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

corporatefinancial-news

Bristol Myers Squibb

Media Inquiries:

media@bms.com

Investors:

investor.relations@bms.com