Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend - March 3, 2025

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-two cents ($0.62) per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2025.





In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable on June 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2025.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

