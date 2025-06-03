Brina Medical Launches Next-Generation CMAT Advantage to Accelerate Chronic Disease Detection and Transform Point-of-Care Diagnostics

MIAMI, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brina Medical (US) LLC proudly launches the CMAT Advantage — a revolutionary next-generation point-of-care diagnostic device engineered to empower hospitals and healthcare providers to outpace the relentless rise of chronic disease. Built for speed, precision, and seamless integration at the frontline, this U.S.-designed and manufactured system leverages proprietary AI and precision-calibrated decision support tools to deliver real-time clinical insights, enabling care teams to detect disease earlier, intervene with confidence, and elevate patient care.

"Hospitals and healthcare providers face immense pressure to achieve better outcomes with fewer resources — and that's exactly where the CMAT Advantage delivers," said Brent Pearson, CEO of Brina Medical. "Designed for the realities of modern care — high volume, limited time, and maximum stakes — CMAT Advantage gives care teams a powerful ally to detect chronic disease early, act decisively, and improve lives before complications escalate. This isn't just a diagnostic device — it's a catalyst for system-wide transformation."

The CMAT Advantage integrates directly into clinical workflows, enabling providers to pinpoint disease at its most manageable stage, reduce avoidable hospitalizations, accelerate clinical decisions, and expand care capacity — all while restoring vital bandwidth to frontline teams and earning deeper patient trust.

"What sets Brina Medical apart isn't just innovation — it's how we empower hospitals and independent healthcare providers to operationalize it," Pearson added. "From pilots to full-scale rollouts, we collaborate closely with operational leaders to implement the CMAT Advantage where it delivers measurable, immediate, and sustainable impact. We don't just provide diagnostics — we drive momentum across the entire care continuum."

Extending Reach with Strategic Leadership

Brina Medical also announces the formation of its Advisory Board — a collective of highly accomplished leaders in healthcare operations, innovation, and governance. This Board will actively shape Brina Medical's domestic and global growth strategies, ensuring alignment with the evolving needs of hospital systems, provider networks, and value-based care ecosystems.

About Brina Medical (US) LLC

Brina Medical is a U.S.-based healthcare solutions provider committed to advancing clinical excellence through innovation, precision, and uncompromising quality. Founded by medical technology veterans with deep expertise in healthcare operations and patient-centered care, Brina Medical partners with hospitals, clinics, and independent providers to deliver transformative diagnostic tools.

As the provider of the CMAT Advantage by Brina Medical, we offer a non-invasive, fully reimbursable diagnostic device designed to accelerate early detection, optimize clinical workflows, and support value-based outcomes. These solutions improve patient health while driving efficiency and revenue for care providers.

Guided by its mission to empower clinicians with intelligent diagnostics, Brina Medical is shaping a future where fast, accessible, and actionable testing is the standard — one solution, one provider, one patient at a time.

For more information, visit www.brinamedical.com or contact Ivy Dela Cruz, Head of Marketing, at ivy@brinamedical.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brina-medical-launches-next-generation-cmat-advantage-to-accelerate-chronic-disease-detection-and-transform-point-of-care-diagnostics-302469347.html

SOURCE Brina Medical