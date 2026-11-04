BRIJ Medical Closes Upsized $5M Financing Round, Led by Board with Strong Existing-Investor Participation

Proceeds will fuel BRIJ Medical's continued commercial expansion of BRIJ-SEAL™ and the upcoming launch of BRIJ-Ag™, building on strong investor confidence and growing market momentum.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIJ Medical, a medical technology company advancing surgical incision management, today announced that it has closed a $5M financing round. The round was led by the company's Board of Directors, with most of the participation from existing investors.

The company initially set out to raise $3M and increased the round to $5M in response to investor demand.

BRIJ's product portfolio is now being used by surgeons across orthopedic, plastic and spine surgery, spanning a broad range of surgical procedures. Following the July 2026 launch of BRIJ-SEAL™, the company's advanced wound closure device, BRIJ is building commercial momentum and preparing to introduce BRIJ-Ag™, its silver-based antimicrobial wound dressing, later this quarter.

"We set out to raise $3 million and chose to upsize the round because our investors saw the same opportunity we do," said Tim Gleeson, CEO of BRIJ Medical. "This investment allows us to put BRIJ-SEAL and Brijjit® in front of more surgeons while accelerating the launch of BRIJ-Ag. We're seeing growing interest across multiple surgical specialties, and we're focused on building the commercial reach and infrastructure to meet that demand."

John Grotting, Chairman of the Board, added: "We increased our commitment because we believe BRIJ is at an important inflection point. The company has developed a differentiated portfolio addressing meaningful needs in surgical care, and we're pleased to support the team as it enters its next phase of growth."

Funding to Accelerate Commercial Growth

Proceeds from the round will primarily support BRIJ Medical's commercial expansion and upcoming product launch initiatives. With an expanding product portfolio, growing surgeon engagement and increased investment in its commercial organization, BRIJ Medical is positioned to build on its momentum and advance its mission to redefine surgical closure and incision management.

About BRIJ Medical

BRIJ Medical is redefining incision management through active tension offloading and advanced incision protection. With a portfolio of innovative solutions that cover, protect, and reinforce incisions, BRIJ empowers surgeons from closure through recovery.

BRIJ-SEAL is an advanced wound closure device that provides a 14-day bacterial barrier, while Brijjit® is an active tension offloading device clinically shown to eliminate up to 100% of incisional tension.

Trusted by plastic and orthopedic surgeons across the U.S. and Canada, BRIJ Medical brings greater control and confidence to incision management.

Learn more at www.BRIJmedical.com.

*Clinical data available at Brij Medical's website: Clinical Evidence – BRIJ Medical

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SOURCE BRIJ Medical