BrightSpec Launches World’s First Commercial MRR Instruments in 50 Years at PittCon 2025

BOSTON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightSpec, the leader in molecular rotational resonance (MRR) spectroscopy, is launching its BrightSpec-MRR product suite at PittCon 2025. The instruments are designed to revolutionize the way analytical chemists identify and quantify complex molecular structures. The launch represents a major milestone for the MRR technique; this breakthrough product line is the world’s first commercial MRR platform since the 1970s.

“Molecular Rotational Resonance (MRR) technology has revolutionized chemical analysis by making high-precision spectroscopy more accessible and user-friendly across diverse fields. Its ability to provide unmatched molecular specificity without complex sample preparation sets it apart from traditional techniques. These innovations make MRR a transformative tool, empowering scientists, educators, and industry professionals with unprecedented analytical power and ease of use.”

Dr. Jared Auclair, Northeastern University

A Leap Forward in Molecular Spectroscopy BrightSpec’s portfolio, includes three groundbreaking instruments: the spectraMRR™, isoMRR™, and nanoMRR™.

spectraMRR : The spectraMRR is a cutting-edge analytical platform that harnesses the power of rotational spectroscopy to offer a novel method for the identification of chemical structures, complementing traditional spectroscopic techniques such as NMR, IR, and mass spectrometry.

isoMRR : The isoMRR offers a comprehensive solution for quantifying volatile organic compounds, including chiral molecules.

nanoMRR: Compact and benchtop, the nanoMRR brings MRR to education, research and industrial chemical analysis

“The BrightSpec MRR product suite democratizes a powerful analytical technique, enabling precise structural analysis using commercial instruments powered by easy-to-use software,” said Walter Colsman, CEO of BrightSpec.

“We’re excited to showcase the spectraMRR and the BrightSpec-MRR product suite to the scientific community at PittCon,” said Justin Neill, BrightSpec’s CTO. “We’ve made great strides in the accessibility of the technique and these instruments are designed to move rotational spectroscopy beyond the academic realm and into the modern, digital paradigm of analytical chemistry.”

Attendees of PittCon will have the opportunity to see the instruments in action at the BrightSpec booth and learn more during two featured talks and two poster sessions presented by BrightSpec team members and users.

Engaging with the Community at PittCon

PittCon attendees will have the first opportunity to engage directly with the BrightSpec MRR suite at BrightSpec’s booth. The event will feature:

Oral Presentations

“ Orthogonal Validation of Mass Spectrometry Results for Impurity Analysis in Pharmaceutical Products” with Eduardo Sanchez - Northeastern University; Monday, March 3, 2025 at 9:50 am in Room 206B

“Analysis of volatile impurities in complex samples by headspace molecular rotational resonance spectroscopy” with Alexander Mikhonin - BrightSpec; Monday, March 3, 2025 at 11:00 am in Room 206B

Posters

“Formaldehyde detection and quantitation simplified through Headspace-MRR”

“Direct Solvent Composition Monitoring Using Headspace-MRR: Implications for Crystallization Process Optimization”

Visit BrightSpec at PittCon 2025 PittCon attendees can visit BrightSpec at booth 549 to experience the BrightSpec MRR suite firsthand. For more information about BrightSpec and its products, visit BrightSpec.com.

About BrightSpec

Brightspec is the leading life science tools company commercializing instruments that harness the power of molecular rotational resonance (MRR) spectroscopy. MRR is an innovative approach to rapidly and definitively characterize the unique three-dimensional structure of small molecules, including all forms of structural and spatial isomers. Brightspec is developing a vertically integrated platform which includes quantum simulation, rotational spectrometers, data analysis tools and automation with the goal of bringing this technology to the forefront of the applied sciences including the pharmaceutical, chemical and consumer goods industries.

