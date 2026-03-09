BrightSpec and Restek Announce Launch of SpectrAline™ Cartridges, a High-Performance Sample Introduction Solution for Molecular Rotational Resonance (MRR)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. & BELLEFONTE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightSpec, the leader in Molecular Rotational Resonance (MRR) spectroscopy, today announced the launch of SpectrAline™ Cartridges, a new family of preconcentration columns co-developed with Restek Corporation, a globally recognized manufacturer of gas and liquid chromatography columns and accessories, sample preparation products, and analytical reference standards.

Designed and qualified jointly by BrightSpec and Restek scientists, SpectrAline Cartridges combine BrightSpec’s deep expertise in MRR applications with Restek’s manufacturing excellence to unlock higher sensitivity, more efficient sample loading, and access to previously challenging sample matrices. The companies have established a multi-year supply relationship under which Restek manufactures the cartridges and BrightSpec delivers them as a co-branded component of its MRR solution.

SpectrAline Cartridges are purpose-built to deliver robust, reproducible sample preconcentration for MRR workflows—maximizing the amount of analyte delivered to the measurement region while leveraging the specificity of MRR for molecular identification. The result is improved detection limits and reliable quantitation across a broader range of real-world samples.

“MRR performance depends not only on the spectrometer, but on how efficiently and cleanly molecules are introduced into the measurement region,” said Rick Gordon, CEO at BrightSpec. “SpectrAline Cartridges are engineered to load more sample, concentrate trace-level components, and enable MRR analysis from matrices that were previously difficult or impractical—directly translating to higher sensitivity and an expanded application space.”

Key benefits of SpectrAline Cartridges include:

Enhanced sensitivity through MRR-optimized preconcentration, delivering more analyte to the gas phase and enabling confident detection of low-level components.

Improved sample loading efficiency, supporting higher capacity and more consistent transfer of material into the MRR measurement region without complex preparation steps.

Access to novel and challenging matrices, enabling MRR analysis of samples that traditionally require extensive cleanup or are poorly suited to direct measurement.

Minimal sample preparation, supporting fast, routine structure identification and quantification workflows.

“For emerging analytical platforms to succeed, the consumables must be as reliable as the instrument itself,” said Jeanine Pippitt, Chief Commercial Officer. “Our role is to provide a standardized, scalable chemistry that users can depend on every day. Together with BrightSpec, we’re delivering not just a component, but a complete and sustainable workflow solution.”

SpectrAline Cartridges are fully compatible with BrightSpec’s current and upcoming MRR platforms and will be available for order beginning in June 2026.

For more information about SpectrAline™ Cartridges or to request a demonstration, visit www.brightspec.com/spectraline, or contact Andrea Vuturo at andrea@vuturo.com.

