Breast Cancer Market Size Worth USD 38.54 Bn by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the breast cancer market size is calculated at USD 26.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 38.54 billion by 2034, growing at CAGR of 4.37% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide breast cancer market was valued at USD 25.13 billion in 2024. The alarming indicators of breast cancer along with the expanding prevalence of cancerous diseases provide opportunities for research, development, and innovation.





Breast Cancer Market Key Insights

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 42% in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

• By therapy, the targeted therapy segment contributed the highest revenue share in 2024.

• By therapy, the hormonal therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

• By cancer type, the hormone receptor segment held the major revenue share in 2024.

• By cancer type, the HER2+ segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment generated the biggest revenue share in 2024.

• By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Breast Cancer Market Overview and Industry Potential

The breast cancer market deals with global public health concerns regarding the most common cancerous forms among women. In February 2025, the Observer Research Foundation stated that the number of cancerous women in India will rise by 50,000 per year over the next 10 years.

The contributing factors to cancer among young women also include biological features and higher risks of relapse and metastasis. Research is focusing on filling the gaps between existing situations and imposing challenges and possible solutions.

• In February 2025, AstraZeneca’s breast cancer medicine achieved success as the highest-selling new drug brand in the domestic market over the past 12 months.

Breast Cancer Market Top Companies & Recent Highlights (2025-2024)

Company Recent Highlight Merck Expanded first‑line usage in solid tumors, strong pipeline integration AstraZeneca 2024 sales > $3.7 billion; new approval with pertuzumab improves PFS to ~41 months Pfizer Extended PFS to 5 months vs. Faslodex; peak sales ~ $576 M by 2032 Bristol Myers Squibb Gained new NSCLC neoadjuvant/adjuvant indication (Q4 2024) Eli Lilly Trials ongoing in TNBC combinations



Breast Cancer Market Future Trends

What are the Supportive Measures in Breast Cancer?

• Health Initiatives: The Breast Health Initiative (BHI) shows the importance of enhancing access to early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment by applying scalability.

• Quick and Promising Solutions: With the growing incidence of breast cancers, several countries are presenting innovations in advancing healthcare solutions. These solutions are driven by infrastructure development, policy changes, early detection, and public awareness.

What are the Key Driving Forces in Breast Cancer?

• National Screening Programs and Community Awareness: These are important for early detection and empower medical professionals with the knowledge and skills to address the issues.

• Cutting-Edge Technologies: The integration of personalized medicine, remote patient monitoring, medication development, and improved image analysis is driven by regenerative AI to diagnose and treat breast cancer.

How is Artificial Intelligence Changing the Breast Cancer Market?

Artificial intelligence is able to read mammograms with the help of vast data on mammograms. AI systems can check each mammogram image against standards to differentiate normal results from others. AI contributes to spotting cancers through MRIs and ultrasounds. Some European countries provide AI-assisted breast cancer screening.

• DeepMind developed an AI system that outperformed radiologists in detecting breast cancer from mammograms. The AI reduced false positives by 5.7% and false negatives by 9.4% compared to human experts.

Breast Cancer Market Opportunities

What Technologies are Opening Doors for Screening and Diagnosis of Cancer?

Multiple kind of technological advancement not only enhances clinical accuracy but also shortens diagnostic timelines, leading to faster interventions and better patient outcomes. As healthcare systems and diagnostics companies increasingly adopt AI-driven tools, the market is poised for rapid growth, particularly in areas such as AI-based imaging, risk prediction, and treatment planning. This opens up new revenue streams for med-tech companies and startups, while simultaneously addressing critical gaps in breast cancer care, especially in underserved regions.

• In September 2024, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) announced an investment of $70.3 million, which is the largest annual program of BCRF to fund research on breast cancers in 2024-2025 and support over 260 researchers across 16 countries. (Source: https://www.bcrf.org)

• In January 2025, Pfizer announced an investment of $15 million to improve breast cancer care in Sub-Saharan Africa for a period of three years. (Source: https://www.pfizer.com)

• In October 2024, the American Association for Cancer Research announced the grant amount of $450,000 USD for transformative cancer research for a period of three years. (Source: https://www.aacr.org)

• In October 2024, Vara, the brilliant AI-enabled early breast cancer detection platform, announced funding of $8.9 million USD for the expansion of AI-enabled breast cancer detection to India. (Source: https://www.vara.ai)

Breast Cancer Market Challenges and Limitations:

Which Potential Factors Impact the Growing Breast Cancer Cases?

• The Sudden Rise of Cancer: Several reasons, such as poor lifestyles, hereditary obesity, smoking, alcohol usage, and excessive ultra-processed food intake, contribute to the sudden rise of certain types of cancers worldwide.

• Increased Cancer Incidence among Women: The major countries like India are facing increased problems associated with cancer incidence. Women in India are diagnosed with cancers at an earlier age than in Western countries.

Breast Cancer Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size By 2034 USD 38.54 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 26.23 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 25.13 Billion CAGR 2025-2034 4.37% Leading Region in 2024 North America (Captured the 42% of Revenue Share) Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Therapy, Cancer Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



How North America Dominated the Breast Cancer Market in 2024?

North America dominated the breast cancer market in 2024 owing to the rapid technological boom in major contributors such as U.S. and Canada alongside the supportive areas offered by government associated with cancer detection methods. The World Health Organization (WHO) held the Global Breast Cancer Initiative to empower women, establish capacity, and provide care for all the population.

• According to one of the breast cancer reports published by the American Cancer Society for 2024-25, approximately 13.8% of women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 2.3% of women will die from this disease. It also stated that there were 310,720 estimated new invasive breast cancers in 2024, and it was expected that 42,250 women and 530 men will die from breast cancer in 2024.

The American Cancer Society provides recommendations for breast cancer screening for women with an average risk of breast cancer to be screened with mammography at different age groups. It also recommends women with a high risk of breast cancer to be screened with magnetic resonance imaging and mammography at the age of 30 years. The American Cancer Society is the major cancer-fighting organization dedicated to research, advocacy, and a vision of ending cancer.

Programs and Services of the American Cancer Society for People with Breast Cancer

Sr. No. Program/Service Key Focus 1. Cancer Helpline To provide 24/7 answers to questions regarding breast cancer. To connect people with resources. 2. Patient Education Materials To provide evidence-based and understandable information by oncology physicians and nurses. 3. Cancer Survivors Network To provide support to patients, caregivers, and survivors through a safe online community. 4. Hope Lodge To provide a free and temporary lodging for cancer facing people and their caregivers. 5. Reach to Recovery To connect breast cancer facing people with trained volunteer breast cancer survivors. 6. Road to Recovery To remove barriers to cancer treatment. 7. EverYou To provide a set of wearing accessories during and after treatment. 8. ACS CARES Access to resources, education, and support for the community. 9. Support for Caregivers To provide information, resources, guides, and videos to the caregivers of cancer patients.



Source: https://www.cancer.org

How Big is the U.S. Breast Cancer Market?

According to Precedence Research, the global breast cancer market is projected reach over USD 11.55 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 7.71 billion in 2025. The industry is poise to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% from 2025 to 2034.

How is the U.S. Advancing in Breast Cancer Research?

The supporting researchers of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) are dedicated towards advancing the understanding of breast cancer in terms of its prevention, detection, and treatment. They are also focusing on improving the quality of lives for people dealing with this disease.

The Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial is supported by NCI and evaluates the effectiveness of 3-D mammography over standard 2-D mammography to treat breast cancers. In April 2024, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force provided recommendations to breast cancer-fighting women for their screening every other year, at the age of 40 and continuing to 74, to reduce their mortality rates.

• In November 2024, the Government of Canada announced a funding investment of $545,000 for two initiatives to advance breast cancer research and raising public awareness of breast cancer screening.

Source: https://www.canada.ca

Asia Pacific Breast Cancer Market Trends:

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the breast cancer market during the forecast period. In May 2025, Roche reported that the global healthcare partners are working together for the expansion of preventive healthcare for women in the Asia Pacific region.

One of the organizations named ‘TogetHER for Health’ aims to provide more opportunities for women in Malaysia to reduce their risks of getting cancer. According to one of the research studies held in May 2025, commissioned by the Asia Pacific Women's Cancer Coalition and driven by Roche, about 45% of all global breast cancer cases affect women and 58% of cervical cancer deaths were estimated globally.

How is Indian Government Stepping Forward Towards a Cancer-Free India?

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is committed to disease prevention, treatment, and innovation. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that there will be more than 14 lakh cancer cases in 2023 in India. The ICMR also holds the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), which plays a major role in the collection and analysis of medical data to enable evidence-based policy decisions.

The presence of nodal agency research organizations like the National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR) and the introduction of robust policies by the Government of India raise the progress bar of healthcare systems. The Government of India has introduced strategic interventions and financial assistance schemes to improve prevention, early detection, treatment, and patient care at the national level.

• In September 2024, quad countries including the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan announced the launch of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative to reduce the burden of cancer in the Indo-Pacific region.

Source: https://www.mea.gov.in

Breast Cancer Market Segmentation Analysis

Therapy Analysis

How Targeted Therapy Dominated the Breast Cancer Market in 2024?

Targeted therapy dominated the breast cancer market in 2024 due to the precise targeting of cancer cells alongside the availability of personalized treatment across the globe. Targeted therapies for cancer have shown reduced side effects and it is extremely potential for improved outcomes. The various types of cancers such as breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, etc. can potentially be treated with the help of a targeted therapy. It is a type of precision or personalized medicine that acts on specific mutations or features in or on cancer cells.

The hormonal therapy is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the breast cancer market during the forecast period. The two major types of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), such as estrogen therapy and combination therapy, along with different ways of taking this treatment, such as systemic hormone therapy and local hormone therapy, raise the importance of hormonal therapy. HT/HRT works well to treat menopause symptoms like vaginal dryness, night sweats, etc. It reduces the risk of developing osteoporosis or brain damage, diabetes, and improves sleep.

Cancer Type Analysis

What made Hormone Receptor the Dominant Segment in the Breast Cancer Market in 2024?

The hormone receptor segment dominated the breast cancer market in 2024 because of the presence of hormone receptor positive cancer cases, as it is considered most prominent in breast cancer cases. Additionally, all stages of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer can be treated with hormonal therapy or anti-estrogen therapy, and endocrine therapy. The three main types of hormonal therapy medicines, such as selective estrogen receptor modulators, aromatase inhibitors, and estrogen receptor downregulators, are used to treat breast cancer.

The HER2+ segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the breast cancer market during the predicted timeframe. The two main laboratory tests, including immunohistochemistry and fluorescence in situ hybridization, are used to examine the breast tissue cells for the presence of HER2+ proteins. Targeted therapy and chemotherapy are the major treatments used to manage and treat HER2-positive breast cancer.

Distribution Channel Analysis

How did the Hospital Pharmacies Segment Dominate the Breast Cancer Market in 2024?

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the breast cancer market in 2024 owing to the streamlined operations, assistance with staffing, reduced costs, improved profits, and improved quality present at hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy experts provide experienced pharmacists with support and national resources. They can provide the recent operational, clinical, and financial efficiencies for hospitals.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the breast cancer market during the forecast period. The online pharmacies provide optimized service, improved quality, and improved patient care. E-pharmacies benefit people with time-saving, money-saving, privacy, and confidentiality.

Breast Cancer Market Major Players

Leading companies in the breast cancer market include:

• Merck

• AstraZeneca

• Pfizer

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Eli Lilly

• Actuate Therapeutics

• Biontech

• AbbVie

• Ayala Pharmaceuticals

• Eisai

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Genentech

• Johnson & Johnson

• Living Beyond Breast Cancer

• Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

• Oncolytics Biotech

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In May 2025, Merck announced that the company will present its broad oncology portfolio and pipeline through research on novel treatment approaches and scientific advancements at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), held in May-June 2025. (Source: https://www.merck.com)

• In May 2025, Arvinas Inc. and Pfizer Inc. announced Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial results for the evaluation of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. (Source: https://www.pfizer.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy

• Targeted Therapy

🔹Abemaciclib

🔹Adotrastuzumab Emtansine

🔹Everolimus

🔹Trastuzumab

🔹Ribociclib

🔹Palbocicib

🔹Pertuzumab

🔹Olaparib

🔹Others

• Hormonal Therapy

🔹Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators

🔹Aromatase Inhibitors

🔹Estrogen Receptor Downregulators

🔹Chemotherapy ( Epothiones, Taxanes, Alkylating agents, Anthracyclines, Anti-metabolites)

🔹Immunotherapy

• Surgery and radiation therapy

• Biologic therapy

By Cancer Type

• Hormone Receptor

• HER2+

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies-Fastest-growing

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

