Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size to Hit USD 2.89 Billion by 2034

According to latest report, the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market size is calculated at USD 1.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 2.89 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2034.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Key Takeaways:

• Based on circulating biomarkers, the circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 53.6% in 2024.

• The circulating tumor cells (CTCs) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

• Based on application, the treatment selection segments led the market with the largest revenue share of 52.0% in 2024.

• The early detection/screening segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

• North America dominated the breast cancer liquid biopsy market with the largest revenue share of 44.64% in 2024.

The market's growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide and the need to offer advanced diagnosis services faster than other tissue biopsy techniques to make treatment decisions easier for doctors.

The breast cancer liquid biopsy market deals with the use of liquid biopsy techniques, especially for the monitoring and detection of breast cancer. It includes the analysis of biomarkers present in alterations associated with the disease, identifying specific genetic mutations, assessing treatment response, monitoring disease progression, and gaining insights into the presence of breast cancer, typically blood and bodily fluids. In addition, a rising majority of liquid biopsies used are for colorectal and breast cancer, which further drives the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is one of the most commonly occurring cancers in 157 countries across 185 nations globally. Increasing screening rates are a priority for various community hospitals and health clinics.

The less time consumption associated with the process is one of the major benefits of liquid biopsy. Tissue biopsy is made from localized sources that minimize the diagnostic data the physicians may depend upon for evaluating and determining the patient's response to treatment. In addition, the most common application of liquid biopsy is breast cancer, and it helps in detecting properly targeted therapy of mutational analysis. For example, regulating the next course of treatment for patients with metastatic illness can be helped by testing for the PIK3CA mutation that presents in about 40% of all HR-positive breast cancers.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Growth Factors

• Increasing technological advancements led to the development of advanced breast cancer liquid biopsy. Moreover, the rising regulatory approvals from the authorities of various countries contribute to market growth.

• The demand for non-invasive breast cancer diagnosis is increasing, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

• The rising integration with the standard of care and screening programs and early detection is anticipated to enhance the market growth.

• The increasing prevalence of breast cancers is further anticipated to enhance the market growth during the forecast period.

U.S. Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share And Growth Report 2033

The U.S breast cancer liquid biopsy Market size was estimated at USD 106.25 million in 2024, USD 130.69 million in 2025, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% to reach USD 842.13 million by 2034.

In 2023, North America dominated the market for breast cancer liquid biopsy. The regional market growth is driven by favorable government initiatives, rising adoption of liquid biopsies for treatment and diagnosis, and rapid technological advancements. Various regional companies are offering liquid biopsy tests to provide targeted therapies for cancer patients. Furthermore, rising approvals for new products boost the market growth in the region.

U.S. Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Trends

The U.S. alone held the major share of the market in 2023 due to the rising demand for effective diagnostic solutions and the rising prevalence of breast cancer. In 2021, about 272,454 new breast cancer cases were reported in the U.S. In addition, US-based market players are focusing on receiving funding from various non-governmental and government organizations to develop advanced liquid biopsy platforms in the country.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising advancements in healthcare technology and infrastructure. Asian countries are investing heavily in advanced diagnostic equipment and enhancing access to cutting-edge technologies and cancer screening tests. Regional players are making efforts to develop advanced liquid biopsies. Rising product approvals further fuel market growth in the region.

• For instance, in June 2024, an India-based laboratory received FDA approval for its liquid biopsy test to detect breast cancer at an early stage.

China Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Trends

China is leading the market in Asia Pacific. The market growth in China is attributed to the rising demand for accurate diagnostics and the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. Owing to the higher cancer rates, a large number of women are seeking reliable diagnostic solutions, which significantly boosts the demand for modern diagnostic tools.

Europe Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Trends

The breast cancer liquid biopsy market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for effective diagnostic solutions amid the increasing prevalence of cancer. Several market players in the region are focusing on receiving funding from various government or non-governmental organizations to develop advanced liquid biopsy platforms. Moreover, increasing strategic initiatives by the European government to boost cancer screening tests will further strengthen regional growth over the forecast period. For instance, Guardant Health received EU IVDR certification for Guardant360 CDx Liquid Biopsy. This test is for tumor mutation profiling in patients having any solid cancerous tumor. This will expand the adoption of liquid biopsies for optimal therapy selection.

The UK breast cancer liquid biopsy market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to healthcare improvements and technological advancements. Enhanced diagnostic technologies, such as more accurate and non-invasive tests, are driving better cancer management. These innovations, coupled with a focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, are significantly boosting the market's expansion in the UK.

The breast cancer liquid biopsy market in Germany is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing awareness and demand for accurate diagnostic tools. The German government is actively involved in funding research and clinical studies to improve cancer detection using liquid biopsy. For instance, the SURVIVE study was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research to investigate the potential survival benefit of a liquid biopsy-guided follow-up care in moderate as well as high-risk early breast cancer patients.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Segment Insights

Circulating Biomarkers Insights

The circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increasing convenience of the non-invasive method provided by cfDNA, which streamlines the prognosis and progression of the condition or diagnosis recurrence. This technique provides various benefits over traditional tissue biopsies. It allows real-time monitoring of tumor prognosis at several time points and detection of drug resistance. Several studies are in progress on the use of cfDNA for detecting cancer.

The circulating tumor cells segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. To specify the utility of CTCs in early-stage breast cancer, there has been ongoing research. In recent years, A remarkable improvement has occurred in increasing the accuracy and efficiency of the isolation of CTCs from peripheral blood samples. Various market players are continuously launching new kits in the market to detect cancer using ctDNA, thus boosting the segment.

• In November 2023, version 2 of the TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA kit was launched by Illumina, Inc. to guarantee precise genomic profiling of cancer tumors. This evaluation kit offers faster results with great analytical sensitivity.

Application Insights

The treatment segment dominated the breast cancer liquid biopsy market in 2023. Liquid biopsies have proven important for accelerating the characterization, management, and early detection of breast cancer in the initial stages. Due to the increasing instances of breast cancer in various regions, delays in choosing a proper treatment raise the mortality. The major players in the market are collaborating to offer faster diagnosis using liquid biopsy to understand the importance of time.

The early screening or detection segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising use of liquid biopsy in the early stage of cancer and the growing awareness about early detection. Moreover, the rising technological advancements in liquid biopsy and the demand for non-invasive testing procedures further contribute to segmental growth.

Some of the prominent players in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market include:

• The Menarini Group

• NeoGenomics Laboratories

• F. Hoffmann - La Roche Ltd.

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• QIAGEN

• Biocept, Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

• Epic Sciences, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

• In February 2024, Continental Hospitals announced the launch of the Early Detection Liquid Biopsy Test, a cancer detection mechanism. This test can potentially help save lives and enable earlier cancer detection.

• In June 2022, Apollo Cancer Centres launched a blood test, EasyCheck—Breast, in association with Datar Cancer Genetics, that can detect breast cancer at an early stage in asymptomatic individuals. This test can help detect breast cancer even before its first stage.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the breast cancer liquid biopsy market

By Circulating Biomarkers

• Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

• Circulating Cell-free DNA (cfDNA)

• Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

• Other Circulating Biomarkers

By Application

• Early Detection/Screening

• Diagnosis

• Treatment Selection

• Monitoring

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

