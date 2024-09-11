Cancer Biomarkers Market Size to Hit USD 107.33 Billion by 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global cancer biomarkers market size was exhibited at USD 31.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 107.33 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Full Report is Ready | Ask here for Sample Copy@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/6887

The increasing geriatric population across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the cancer biomarkers market. The cancer biomarkers market deals with the detection of how the body responds to treatment of any type of disease or condition and helps investigate health conditions and other organ functions. Cancer biomarkers play an important role in imaging technology and provide clear imaging of oncology tumors and other diseases. Various proteins, molecules, or hormones including DNA, can be biomarkers.

The major drivers of the market growth are the rising technical developments, individualized treatment approaches, growing use of biomarkers in drug development and discovery, growing research on cancer biomarkers, and increasing prevalence of cancer disease globally. Furthermore, cancer biomarkers help to enhance personalized cancer treatment, diagnosis, and early detection further fueling the market growth.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Key Takeaways

The breast cancer segment held a significant market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and it is also expected to be the witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The genetic biomarkers segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2023.

The epigenetics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

The diagnostics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2023.

The personalized medicine segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The imaging technologies segment dominated the market share in 2023

The OMICS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Cancer Biomarkers Market at a Glance

The increasing research and development activities related to cancer biomarkers, increasing growth in product developments related to biomarkers, and research collaborations by various major market players and institutions with an aim to improve biomarkers for disease diagnosis are the major factors expected to enhance the market growth.

In addition, the increasing preference towards personalized medicine, increasing presence of potential pipeline candidates, increasing adoption of protein biomarkers for accurate diagnosis of cancer, increasing prevalence of breast cancer globally, and rising significant investments of government from developed and developing countries are further anticipated to drive the growth of the cancer biomarkers market during the forecast period.

U.S. Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Industry Report, 2033

The U.S. cancer biomarkers market size was exhibited at USD 9.79 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth around USD 33.37 billion by 2033, poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the cancer biomarkers market with revenue share of 43.84% in 2023, and driven by factors such as the increasing presence of various major market players dedicated to substantial investments and cancer biomarkers by the government in research and development activities that enhance innovation. In addition, the rising adoption of advanced technologies further drives market growth in the region. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the market. The U.S. also dominated the largest market share due to the increasing prevalence of renal cancer, the increasing presence of a strong pipeline, and the rising availability of new drugs in the market.

For instance, In June 2023, a new voluntary pilot program for certain oncology drug products was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. To help clinicians select appropriate cancer treatments for patients, these products are used with certain corresponding in vitro diagnostic tests. The aim behind this launch was to identify cancer biomarkers.

· In July 2024, the American Lung Association launched a new initiative for biomarker education and awareness, Biomarker, Education, Awareness and Testing (BEAT) Lung Cancer, with a focus on increasing biomarker testing rates in communities most impacted by lung cancer disparities. The aim behind this launch was to address this disparity and improve the lives of people impacted by lung cancer.

U.S. Cancer Biomarkers Market Trends

The cancer biomarkers market in the U.S. dominated with a share of 85.8% in 2023 due to the market growth is largely driven by factors such as the availability of new drugs, the presence of a strong pipeline, and the rise in the incidence of renal cancer due to the growing geriatric population and more prominent smoking habits. For instance, in August 2023, Quest partnered with Envision Sciences to introduce a new prostate cancer biomarker test aimed at identifying patients with aggressive forms of the disease. This innovative test incorporates biomarkers Appl1, Sortilin, and Syndecan-1, which were researched by investigators at the University of South Australia, Adelaide, and subsequently developed and validated for commercial use.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

The cancer biomarkers market is driven by various factors in the region such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, the constant funding activities by the government to develop new products and increasing awareness of cancer biomarkers. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in the region. To mitigate the impact of cancer on women governments in the region could implement various actionable measures.

In May 2023, Chordia Therapeutics, Inc., Kyoto University, and Fujitsu Limited announced the beginning of field trials leveraging Fujitsu’s AI causal discovery technology to shed light on biomarkers that shorten the duration of clinical trials or increase the probability of success in the development of new cancer drugs.

The rising advancements in personalized medicine fuel market growth

Each cancer is different, enhanced by distinct molecular and genetic characteristics. These complicated demands customized treatment approaches that meet the particular attributes of an individual’s cancer. Cancer biomarkers provide a solution to these intricacies and enable clinicians or physicians to choose therapies that focus on the precise molecular alterations that improve the disease. Personalized medicine enhances treatment efficacy while minimizing adverse effects by reducing errors and trials in treatment selection. Due to the availability of advanced technologies, the approach has gained traction that can rapidly analyze a patient’s molecular and genetic profile. In addition, the demand for biomarkers that guide treatment decisions will continue to grow, as personalized medicine gains importance. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the cancer biomarkers market during the forecast period.

However, high treatment costs may restrain the market growth

The increasing complexities such as expensive capital expenditure, increased treatment costs, and high investment requirements on various multiple diagnostic equipment, are expected to create challenges in the market expansion. The equipment is not always low-cost or affordable in underdeveloped nations. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the cancer biomarkers market.

Rising technological innovations in cancer biomarkers revolutionize market growth

The advent of high-throughput techniques such as microarray analysis, mass spectrometry, and next-generation sequencing has significantly increased the ability to analyze and identify potential biomarkers. These methods allow the identification of protein expression patterns, epigenetic changes, and specific genetic mutations that are symptomatic of various cancer types. In addition, bioinformatics tools aid the discovery of novel biomarker candidates and facilitate the interpretation of vast datasets. These technological advancements also enhance their specificity and sensitivity expedite biomarker discovery and make them more efficient and reliable for clinical use. Furthermore, it is expected that the pool of validated cancer biomarkers will expand, as technology continues to evolve. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the cancer biomarkers market in the coming years.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/6887

Cancer Biomarkers Market Segments

By type insight, the breast cancer segment led the market.

The breast cancer segment held a notable market share in 2023. In the market, driving factors for the breast cancer segment include increasing adoption of personalized medicine, increasing funding for breast cancer research, advancements in proteomic and genomic technologies, and increasing high prevalence of chronic diseases.

The others segment held a notable share in 2023 pertaining to the increased research on rare cancers, advancements in genomics and proteomics, the rising incidence of cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian, and the growing demand for personalized medicine. These developments enhance early diagnosis, improve treatment strategies, and improve patient outcomes for various cancers. For instance, the incidence rate of pancreatic cancer was 13.5 per 100,000 men and women annually, with a death rate of 11.2 per 100,000. In 2021, an estimated 100,669 people were living with pancreatic cancer in the U.S.

By application type, the diagnostics segment led the market.

The diagnostics segment dominated the cancer biomarkers market in 2023. Factors such as growing government initiatives and increasing development of cancer biomarkers based on oncology tests that are highly effective and efficient.

The personalized medicine segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Personalized medicine in the market is advancing due to breakthroughs in genomic and proteomic technologies, pinpointing biomarkers that forecast how patients will respond to treatments, thereby enhancing treatment precision and outcomes. With cancer rates rising globally, the demand for therapies that offer targeted effectiveness is growing, emphasizing the significance of personalized approaches.

By Biomolecule, the genetic biomarkers segment led the market.

The genetic biomarkers segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2023. Genetic biomarkers are crucial in the cancer biomarkers market due to several driving factors. These include advancements in genomic technologies allowing for more precise identification of genetic mutations linked to cancer susceptibility and progression. In addition, the growing adoption of personalized medicine emphasizes the need for biomarkers to guide treatment decisions based on individual genetic profiles.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and the quest for early detection methods also fuel the demand for genetic biomarkers, enhancing their role in improving patient outcomes through targeted therapies and tailored treatment approaches. For instance, in April 2024, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) granted USD 11.8 million to Denovo Biopharma LLC (Denovo) to advance DB107, Denovo’s DGM7 biomarker-guided gene therapy for high-grade glioma (HGG), including glioblastoma (GBM), a severe form of brain cancer. Was expected to support a Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigating DB107 in newly diagnosed HGG patients.

By Technology, the imaging technologies segment led the market.

The imaging technologies segment dominated the market share in 2023 due to its high-throughput nature, accuracy, and broad applicability in biomarker discovery and diagnosis. For instance, in October 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Quibim partnered to integrate artificial intelligence (AI), which has enabled MR imaging and image analysis software to facilitate quicker and more efficient prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. This collaboration addresses challenges such as staffing shortages and cost reduction in healthcare delivery.

The OMICS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. OMICS technologies are pivotal in the cancer biomarkers market because they provide comprehensive molecular insights into tumors through genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. These advancements facilitate the discovery of novel biomarkers essential for early diagnosis, prognosis, and personalized treatment selection. In addition, the increasing sophistication of bioinformatics tools enhances the interpretation and application of OMICS data, driving their integration into clinical practice and accelerating advancements in cancer research and therapy.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/6887

Cancer Biomarkers Market Top Key Companies:

Abbott

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Affymetrix Inc

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co. Inc

Hologic, Inc

Sino Biological Inc

Cancer Biomarkers Market Recent Developments

In March of 2023, LES LABORATOIRES SERVIER partnered with QIAGEN to create a novel mIDH1 companion diagnostic test to advance their Hemato-Oncology Portfolio. This collaboration focuses on developing a test to identify acute myeloid leukemia patients.

In April 2021, Roche launched the Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay for diagnosing various cancers, available in CE mark-accepting markets. This test quantifies anti-p53 antibodies in serum and plasma, aiding physicians in diagnosing throat, bowel, and breast cancers when used with other diagnostics.

In December 2020, the U.S. FDA approved Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s Oncomine Dx Target Test to identify EGFR Exon20 insertion mutation-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) patients eligible for Takeda’s targeted therapy, EXKIVITY (mobocertinib).

In November 2022, the launch of PhenoCode™ Signature Panels for high-throughput spatial biomarker discovery and validation on the PhenoImager® platforms was announced by Akoya Biosciences, Inc. The aim behind this launch was to accelerate the validation and development of prognostic biomarkers and predictive signatures for immuno-oncology applications.

In May 2024, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) oncology drug discovery and development company, Lantern Pharma Inc. announced a strategic AI-driven collaboration with French biotechnology company, Oregon Therapeutics. The aim behind this launch was to optimize the development of its first-in-class protein disulfide isomerase inhibitor drug candidate XCE853 in novel and targeted cancer indications.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Cancer Biomarkers market.

By Type

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Cervical cancer

Liver cancer

Lung cancer

Others

By Biomolecule

Genetic Biomarkers

Epigenetic Biomarkers

Metabolic Biomarkers

Proteomic Biomarkers

Others

By Application

Drug discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Personalized medicine

Others

By Technology

Imaging Technology

OMICS

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Procure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/6887

Browse More Insights:

Biomarkers Market : The global Biomarkers market size was estimated at USD 81.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 284.76 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Personalized Medicine Outsourcing Market : The global personalized medicine outsourcing market size was valued at USD 102.19 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 323.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.23% from 2024 to 2033.

Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers Market : The global psychiatric digital biomarkers market size was valued at USD 601.90 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4,813.46 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.11% from 2024 to 2033.

Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market : The global personalized medicine biomarkers market size was exhibited at USD 15.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 66.16 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.83% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

Personalized Medicine Market : The global personalized medicine market size was valued at USD 530.11 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,176.66 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2024 to 2033.

Digital Biomarkers Market : The global digital biomarkers market size was exhibited at USD 3.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 26.79 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Genomics Market : The global genomics market size was estimated at USD 33.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 157.47 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Oncology Market : The global oncology market size was estimated at USD 222.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 521.60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Biologics Market : The global biologics market size was estimated at USD 511.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 1,374.51 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Biotechnology Market : The global biotechnology market size was estimated at USD 1.54 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 5.68 Trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Call: USA: +1 650 460 3308 | IND: +91 87933 22019 |Europe: +44 2080772818

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/