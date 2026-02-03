Breast Cancer 2026 Progress Outlook: New Research Discoveries and Opportunities

From oral hormone treatments to liquid biopsies to next-generation targeted therapies, Susan G. Komen® helps drive the science reshaping the future

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today issued its 2026 Breast Cancer Progress Outlook. New data shows the U.S. breast cancer death rate has declined 44% between its peak in 1989 and 2023 — averting an estimated 546,000 deaths due largely to advances in treatment and earlier detection through screening.

Yet breast cancer remains an urgent public health challenge. Incidence of invasive breast cancer has been rising since the mid-2000s, increasing by an average of 1% per year from 2013 to 2022, with faster growth among women under 50 (1.4% per year). An estimated 43,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from the disease this year.

While decades of progress demonstrate what is possible when science, early detection and access to high quality care come together, these gains have not been experienced equally. Persistent socioeconomic and racial disparities continue to drive barriers to lifesaving care; breast cancer mortality has not decreased among American Indian and Alaska Native women over the past 30 years and remains 37% higher in Black women compared with white women, despite lower incidence, and resistance to existing therapies is still driving breast cancer to spread and become deadly for tens of thousands of people in the U.S. annually. Closing these gaps and accelerating research progress is essential to save lives and improve for everyone affected by the disease. These efforts must be complemented by state and federal policies that drive new discoveries and provide greater access to affordable, high-quality care.

What’s Next: The Innovations Shaping the Future of Breast Cancer Care

Over the past 30 years, Komen’s investment in research contributed to the development of 30 lifesaving, FDA-approved breast cancer drugs.

More promising research advances for patients are on the way in 2026 thanks to the collective work of the scientific community.

Three areas in particular are making significant progress for patients: new oral treatments for metastatic hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, simple blood tests that may be able to detect tiny traces of cancer DNA in the bloodstream and next-generation therapies that use lab-made antibodies to deliver chemotherapy directly to cancer cells. Oral pills called Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader, or SERDs, which can be taken at home, offer an easier alternative to long-standing injected treatments for people with hormone receptor–positive breast cancer. These new options could make care more convenient and help people stay on treatment longer.

Another major area to watch is antibody-drug conjugates (or ADCs), which act like targeted missiles by attaching chemotherapy to an antibody that seeks cancer cells. Early results show these therapies can be highly effective and more targeted to cancer cells.

Researchers are also making progress with “liquid biopsies” (also known as ctDNA and MRD testing) which allow doctors to look for cancer DNA in the blood. This could one day help detect recurrence earlier and guide more personalized treatment decisions. To educate our community on the rapid advances in breast cancer care, Komen reports on the latest advances in breast cancer research and treatment through its Breast Cancer Breakthroughs YouTube series.

“All these developments point toward a future of more precise, personalized care — matching the right treatment to each person at the right time,” said Victoria Smart, senior vice president of mission, Susan G. Komen. “Most importantly, this lifesaving progress would never be possible without our researchers, the investment made to support them at all stages of their careers and most importantly the countless patients who have helped inform these advancements along the way and participated in clinical trials. There is so much to be proud of and look forward to in the breast cancer research space — every day a step closer to a world where no one dies from breast cancer.”

Harnessing the Power of AI Without Creating More Inequities

While we look to the lab and clinic for advances in research and treatment, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) also presents new opportunities and challenges for patients and doctors alike. For example, patients can utilize AI to research their treatment plan, learn more about their disease and discover possible clinical trial options to discuss with their care team. While not yet part of today’s standard care, AI is being used by some to help alleviate provider burden and improve accuracy of screening mammograms and, therefore, detecting the disease earlier — leading to better survival rates. What’s more, recent studies suggest that AI could help build risk-prediction models to better identify higher-risk patients, offering a chance for more personalized cancer screening plans.

At the same time, careful and responsible implementation is essential. The use of AI in breast cancer screening is still under study, and overall, providers and health care systems must ensure that the utilization of AI doesn’t inadvertently deepen disparities or create additional barriers to high-quality care: increased costs, limited availability or create new barriers for patients seeking timely, high-quality care.

For example, since AI tools often use information from unclear or no evidenced based resources, guidance from a patient’s care team is always necessary to prevent the spread of mis- and disinformation. Additionally, AI is trained on existing datasets, and if those datasets do not represent the population of people impacted by breast cancer, the information can be skewed or even harmful to certain people. In fact, only about 5% of adults with cancer participate in clinical trials, and fewer than 10% of those participants represent people who are historically marginalized. This inclusivity is essential not only to developing treatments that work for every demographic but also to building the robust data needed to avoid deepening health inequities.

While mis-information has long been a concern in health care, Komen continues to serve as a trusted resource of breast health information. With its long-standing partnership with Harvard University and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Komen and our team of scientific and public health experts ensure our educational content reflects the latest research and best practices in breast cancer care.

“As science continues to accelerate, Komen remains focused on ensuring progress reaches every person affected by breast cancer and that every person has the information they need to make informed health care decisions,” Smart continued. “We’re living in the future we dreamt about only 20 years ago — emerging therapies, smarter screening tools and countless lessons learned. But with this power comes the great responsibility to both challenge and embrace new technology as it becomes a permanent tool in the patient experience.”

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Media Contact:

press@komen.org