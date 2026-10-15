Brazil’s NeuroVista Labs Advances Neuroplasticity Drug Discovery Program with U.S. Market Focus

CURITIBA, Brazil, October 15, 2026 — NeuroVista Labs, a Brazilian biotechnology company developing a neuroplasticity-focused drug discovery program with the United States as its primary target market, today announced that its synthesized research compounds have advanced into in vitro testing in laboratories in Brazil.

The milestone moves the program from theoretical and computational research into experimental evaluation. The studies will investigate the compounds’ biological activity and generate evidence to guide subsequent development decisions.

Based in Curitiba, NeuroVista is conducting its research in Brazil while building a development strategy focused on the U.S. pharmaceutical market. The company aims to translate research conducted in Brazilian laboratories into drug development opportunities with international reach.

“We are building NeuroVista with a clear international direction: conducting research in Brazil while developing our program with the U.S. market as our primary focus,” said Ravi Kaiut, CEO and Lead Scientist of NeuroVista Labs. “Advancing from a hypothesis to synthesized compounds and laboratory testing gives us the opportunity to generate the experimental evidence needed to move that strategy forward.”

NeuroVista’s research focuses on neuroplasticity—the nervous system’s capacity to adapt and reorganize—as a foundation for investigating potential therapeutic approaches to neurological diseases.

The program began with a scientific hypothesis and computational research to inform compound design and selection. Following synthesis, the compounds are now undergoing in vitro evaluation in Brazil to assess whether their biological activity supports further development.

The program remains at an early stage of preclinical research. The compounds’ safety and efficacy in humans have not been established.

About NeuroVista Labs

NeuroVista Labs is a biotechnology company based in Curitiba, Brazil, developing a drug discovery program focused on neuroplasticity. Combining computational research, compound synthesis and experimental evaluation in Brazilian laboratories, the company is advancing its research with the United States as its primary target market.

For more information, visit https://neurovistalabs.com.br.

Media Contact

Ravi Kaiut | CEO and Lead Scientist

NeuroVista Labs

ravi@neurovistalabs.com.br | +1 (786) 979-7926