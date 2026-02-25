SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BrainsWay to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 11, 2026

February 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation technologies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, as well as operational highlights, before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date:Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Time:8:30 AM Eastern Time
United States:1-877-300-8521
International:1-412-317-6026
Israel:1-80-921-2373
Conference ID:10206784
Webcast:Link
  

The conference call will be broadcast live and will be available for replay for 30 days on the Company’s website, https://investors.brainsway.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar. Please access the Company’s website at least 10 minutes ahead of the conference call to register.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Contacts:
BrainsWay:
Ido Marom
Chief Financial Officer
Ido.Marom@BrainsWay.com

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


Massachusetts Earnings
