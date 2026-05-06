Bracco Launches BubbleGen™ Early Access Program for Microbubble-Based Cell Selection and Activation at ISCT

Bracco's new BubbleGen technology streamlines cell therapy manufacturing for one-step cell separation and activation with no magnetic residuals

BubbleGen microbubbles can target specific cell subtypes, including rare populations

Demos available for BubbleGen at ISCT, Booth #2711

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bracco Imaging, a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative healthcare solutions, unveiled its Early Access Program today to enable cell therapy developers to evaluate the company’s new BubbleGen™ technology for cell therapy. Bracco’s team will be showcasing BubbleGen, which is designed to support a range of streamlined cell therapy manufacturing processes, at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 conference held this week in Dublin, Ireland.

Through the BubbleGen evaluation kit, academic and industry researchers can explore a new approach to cell separation. The technology uses buoyant microbubbles to isolate specific cells, offering an alternative to traditional magnetic bead-based methods. The initial test case supports CD3+ T cell selection and activation in a format commonly used in commercial CAR T-cell therapies, and the platform is designed to extend beyond standard workflows. Researchers can adapt the system to isolate harder-to-target cell populations, remove unwanted components such as dead cells or platelets, and improve overall sample purity.

“BubbleGen rethinks cell selection, enabling more flexible, targeted applications across cell types,” said Sophie He, Vice President of Cell Therapy at Bracco. “With early access to the evaluation kit, researchers can test new workflows, help optimize their process, and provide feedback to guide the technology.”

The BubbleGen Early Access Program is intended for R&D and process development teams seeking greater flexibility in cell selection. Participants will be able to evaluate the technology’s performance across a range of applications and contribute feedback to inform future product development. “Beyond providing the technology, our focus is on supporting teams as they generate meaningful data within their own workflows,” said Thierry Bettinger, Director of Bracco Research Center Geneva. “We will work closely with participants to guide experimental design, troubleshoot, and help them fully evaluate how microbubble-based cell selection can be applied to their specific processes.”

At ISCT conference, the Bracco team will present two posters reflecting the versatility and performance of its Microbubble platform for simultaneous cell selection and activation across multiple cell types and workflows (Poster Reception #2, ‘Immunotherapy’):

Modular Microbubble Reagent: Efficient and Simultaneous Cell Selection and Activation, #1207

One Platform, Many Targets: Transforming Cell Selection and Activation with Lipid-Based Microbubbles #1129

For a demo of Bracco’s BubbleGen technology visit booth #2711 at ISCT this week.

To learn more and apply for the BubbleGenTM Early Access Program, visit BubbleGen.com.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging is a global leader in diagnostic imaging, dedicated to improving people’s lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine. With a strong passion for innovation, the company develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging: contrast agents for X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), as well microbubbles for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Molecular Imaging through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents, alongside specialized medical devices and related services.

The company is committed to advancing diagnostic imaging by sharing knowledge to cultivate future thought leaders, linking today’s practice with tomorrow’s progress. Since 1927, Bracco Imaging has grown to more than 3,800 employees and now supports patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems in over 100 countries.

Discover Bracco Imaging at www.bracco.com

Media Contacts:

IB Communications

bracco@ibcomms.agency