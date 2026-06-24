BostonGene to Present AI Innovations at BIO 2026

Showcasing how advanced AI models are transforming clinical development and accelerating precision medicine

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, leading developer of AI models for tumor and immune biology, today announced its participation at The BIO International Convention (BIO 2026), the largest and most comprehensive event for biotechnology. Representing the full ecosystem of biotech, the convention brings together 20,000 industry leaders from around the world from June 22 – 25 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Presentation details:

Title: Clinical Trial Advantage Through Patient Biology

Clinical Trial Advantage Through Patient Biology Date & time : Tuesday, June 23 at 2:30 PM PT

: Tuesday, June 23 at 2:30 PM PT Location: Theater 1

Theater 1 Speaker: David Arthur, VP of Strategy, BostonGene

The presentation will focus on BostonGene’s AI solutions, which integrate multi-dimensional molecular, cellular, and patient data across tumor and immune biology. By converting complex biological datasets into clear insights, these models improve the accuracy of predicting patient responses and toxicity risks, ultimately accelerating drug development and de-risking clinical trials across multiple cancer indications.

Through three distinct case studies, the session will demonstrate how the multimodal AI models operate across different modalities to:

Prioritize indications: Utilizing tissue-based immune microenvironment modeling to identify high-yield indications and guide cohort selection.





Utilizing tissue-based immune microenvironment modeling to identify high-yield indications and guide cohort selection. Optimize clinical differentiation strategies: Creating integrated models to predict indication effect sizes, reducing clinical trial enrollment requirements and maximizing the probability of technical success.





Creating integrated models to predict indication effect sizes, reducing clinical trial enrollment requirements and maximizing the probability of technical success. Refine patient stratification: Developing ready-to-use immune-profiling scores from blood-based signatures to accurately enrich patient cohorts, boost therapy response rates, and optimize trial designs.

To learn more or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Hannah Oman at events@bostongene.com. For additional details, visit the BIO 2026 website.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene powers an AI model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

Media Contact:

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com