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BostonGene to Feature Next-Generation AI Foundation Models for Precision Immuno-Oncology at the 22nd Annual RadMed Symposium

June 10, 2026 | 
2 min read

Presentation Highlights Multimodal AI Advances to Predict Treatment Response and Toxicity Risk from Blood-based Immune Profiling

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, leading developer of AI models for tumor and immune biology, today announced its participation at the 22nd Annual Industry/Academia Precision Oncology & RadMed Symposium. At this premier event, global leaders in life sciences will explore the latest innovations in AI, immuno-oncology, molecular imaging, and targeted therapies. The symposium will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at The Alexandria at Torrey Pines Conference Center in San Diego, California.



Presentation details:

  • Title: Beyond Multiomics: Leveraging AI Foundation Models to Decode the Tumor-Immune Interface
  • Date & time: Thursday, June 11 | 1:25 PM PST
  • Speaker: Michael F. Goldberg, PhD, VP of R&D, BostonGene

The presentation will showcase how BostonGene utilizes advanced AI architecture and foundation models to integrate multimodal oncology and immunology data spanning molecular, tissue, cellular, and patient levels to deliver deep biological insights and accelerate drug development. Trained on extensive data points across multiple indications, this model generates high-dimensional embeddings that significantly improve the prediction of immunotherapy response and toxicity profiles.

Dr. Goldberg will highlight how AI-based analysis of minimally invasive peripheral blood immune profiling can support clinical development. The presentation will include key findings from a large-scale clinical collaborative study, demonstrating how the platform predicts patient response and toxicity, mitigates overfitting, and unlocks rare biological signals to guide patient stratification.

To learn more or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Hannah Oman at events@bostongene.com. For additional details, visit the 22nd Annual Industry/Academia Precision Oncology & RadMed Symposium website.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene powers an AI model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:

BostonGene
Erin Keleher
+1-617-283-2285
Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com

Artificial intelligence Massachusetts Events Immuno-oncology
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