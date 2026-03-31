BostonGene RNA Transcriptome Profiling Reveals New ADC Targets in Advanced Solid Tumors

Prospective UT MD Anderson Study Shows RNA Analysis Expands Treatment Options Beyond DNA Testing

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology, announced results from the FEASY study in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, evaluating the clinical utility of comprehensive transcriptome testing in patients with advanced solid tumors. Findings from the prospective study in Cancer Discovery, “Clinical Utility of Comprehensive Transcriptome Testing in Advanced Solid Tumors”, demonstrated that RNA-based multiomic analysis identified new therapeutic targets, particularly for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in patients with advanced cancers who previously lacked actionable information from DNA testing alone. The findings highlight how comprehensive multiomic profiling and immunologically integrated analysis can unlock promising new therapies in advanced cancers.

The FEASY trial enrolled patients with advanced solid tumors who had already received broad DNA panel testing of more than 100 genes but had no FDA/NCCN-recommended biomarkers linked to therapeutic options. In the study, BostonGene’s whole exome and transcriptome profiling combined with AI-powered multiomic analysis, identified actionable RNA findings in all patients, while modeling tumor biology and filtering non-essential findings in every patient. ADCs emerged as the most frequent therapeutic class linked to these AI-derived RNA insights, with all patients found to have multiple distinct ADC-linked targets.

“Based on these results, we see that integrating RNA expression with DNA sequencing can expand the number of patients who may benefit from targeted therapy options,” said principal investigator Funda Meric-Bernstam, MD, Chair of Investigation Cancer Therapeutics at UT MD Anderson. “Our collaboration with BostonGene allowed us to combine comprehensive sequencing and multiomic analytics to reveal a broad set of ADC targets in every patient we analyzed, even in cases when DNA sequencing alone revealed no actionable options.”

“Multiomic profiling and biologically integrated analysis are transforming the treatment landscape for patients with the most advanced cancers,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “By combining advanced AI platforms with our multi-layered molecular testing, we uncover therapeutic opportunities that standard genomic testing often miss. These insights directly connect more patients to life-changing therapies such as ADCs and accelerate the development of the next generation of targeted treatments.”

The findings underscore how transcriptome-enabled profiling can transform both research and patient care. By resolving complex RNA signals into biologically meaningful targets and pathways, this approach supports new opportunities for clinical trial enrollment, particularly in ADC-focused programs and helps identify therapeutic opportunities for patients who previously had no actionable results from DNA-only testing.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene’s Foundation Model of cancer and the immune system integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

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